Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khloe, has finally opened up about how hard she was hit when a photo of her after her surgery on her backside leaked online

The reality star noted that she was worried about how her parents would feel on seeing the photo and she became suicidal

Khloe also added that she was dead for almost 24 hours as she drank several toxic things before she was rescued

Big Brother Naija star, Khloe, has finally talked about how hard she crashed after a photo of her after her plastic surgery hit the internet.

The reality star noted that she had no idea of whoever leaked the photo, but she is sure that God is already dealing with the person.

I just wanted to go

Khloe continued by saying that the thought of her parents getting to see the photo was the most painful part and she almost took her own life.

She disclosed that she drank bleaching and washing agents, and was dead for almost 24 hours before her co-star, Alex and younger sister broke her door down.

Khloe also noted that the photo was taken while she was still unconscious and the person who leaked it had no idea that they were hurting not just her but other people like her parents as well.

