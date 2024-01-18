Corset dresses are not going out of fashion anytime soon as many women are still rocking the design daily

A lady was seen in a video feeling good about her looks as she adorned a corset dress that snatched her waist

Her dress was made with colourful embellishments, and it added more glamour to her appearance

A lady adorned a corset dress which put out her big bosoms on display. It was obvious she loved her outfit and it was making her feel out of this world.

Lady with big bosoms show off curves in corset dress. Source: @nikkydallas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video, the voluptuous lady moved to the rhythm of music as she gave different angles of her dress. Though the major colour of her outfit is black, it was designed with various colours of embellishments which made it more glamorous.

The lady combined her outfit with a gold necklace, gold earrings, and gold bracelets, and her makeup sat perfectly on her face.

Check out a video of the curvy lady in the slides below:

Netizens react to the lady's corset dress

Many social media users have commented on the dress of the lady. See some of them below:

@accesories_by_snowflakes:

"Snatched."

@le_vogue_lifestyle:

"E choke."

@momoh_not_momo:

"Choked."

@imolecouture_:

"Only one houseofseqqies."

