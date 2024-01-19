Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is known for her acting skills and her curvy body that usually gets to the news

She got her fans talking again after she wore a revealing dress which displayed the upper parts of her body

Her curves were not left out as they showed effortlessly and made several netizens troop to her Instagram page to praise her look

Famous Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is very beautiful and she flaunts it at intervals in her lovely outfits which gets her fans talking. For a photo shoot, she wore a daring corset dress that snatched her waist perfectly.

Destiny Etiko gets her fans talking over her voluptuous figure on display in corset dress. Image credit: @destinyetikoofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The dress also pushed out the upper parts of her body in a glaring manner. She wore a magnificent crown on her head that matched her outfit, coupled with her long nails, gold bracelets, and a necklace.

Her fans complimented her looks as they admired her. See a picture of her outfit below:

Fans react to Destiny Etiko's outfit

Many people have reacted to the dress of the actress. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@onyiialexx:

"Drama doll."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"My baby. Thank you for all the support."

@baba_gentlejack:

"Dis girl u dey worry us oo."

@chizoba_nwokoye:

"My queen burst my screen. l love you."

@lopez_yhaa:

"Awww. The way I love this picture!"

@meetjaneobi:

"Drama queen in her queendom."

@chi421oma:

"You are beautiful, you are strong, you are talented, you stood strong despite everything that hit you, you are indeed a queen, a good role model to growing girl's like me...you are pretty momma Destiny."

@nkmbaka:

"Drama doll her self. No photocopy."

@tyresetroy:

"This is magnificent."

