For many women, a court wedding doesn't necessarily require dressing up like white wedding ceremonies do. However, this is where many brides get it wrong as the line between keeping things toned down and not bothering to put an effort, gets blurred out.

Courthouse weddings usually calls for a tone-down, more civil look. Hence, back in the days, couples usually opted for suits as their official wedding look.

Beautiful bridal looks. Photo credit: @courtwedding_inspirations

Source: Instagram

Well, not anymore.

Things have since changed - for the women at least. While the men's court wedding fashion look is pretty restrictive, there is a lot women can do, and have done to wed in style.

From cocktail dresses to fancy jumpsuits, there is no limit to how stylish a bride can be for her civil wedding. More interestingly, brides are using lovely fascinators and other head gears in place of a wedding veil and it is beautiful to see.

If you're looking for court wedding look inspiration then this article is for you Legit.ng has compiled a list of gorgeous wedding outfits for the intending bride who wants to look stylish for her big day.

Check out 13 court wedding looks below:

1. This beautiful long-sleeved midi dress.

2. A stunning dress made of lace and plain fabric with an elaborate train.

3. This fitted jumpsuit with lace top.

4. The unconventional bride in black

5. Bride serving hot looks in this fitted jumpsuit with a small lace train.

6. Another bride rocking an edgy structured jumpsuit with a bold headpiece.

7. Standing pretty in a jumpsuit with illusion lace-top.

8. This beautiful bride went for an off-white pleated dress.

9. Pretty bride in a blazer dress with bell sleeves.

10. This bride did not come to play as she rocked a jaw-dropping jumpsuit.

11. This bride keep things pretty upscale for her big day.

12. This bride let her fascinator do the talking for her in this look.

13. A full-length dress is never a bad idea for a court wedding and this is proof!

