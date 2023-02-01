Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has scattered the internet with swimsuit photos shared on social media

The actress who is currently spending time in Los Angeles, California rocked a two-piece watermelon-themed swimsuit

Fans, colleagues and other social media users couldn’t help but gush over the pictures with some noticing her thick stretchmarks

Nigerian-American actress Osas Ighodaro currently has many people in a chokehold after flaunting her banging natural body in photos shared on Instagram.

The mother of one is currently chilling in Los Angeles, California and she took the time to give fans a peek into some of her fun activities.

Osas Ighodaro bares it all in swimsuit pics. Photo: @osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

The photos captured Ighodaro rocking a two-piece watermelon-themed swimsuit and she wasn’t afraid to show off her skin.

A different set of photos captured the actress posing just by the poolside as she prepared to have a quick swim.

The Nollywood diva also had no problem sharing a picture that put the stretchmarks on her body on full display for the world to see.

Check out the photos as sighted on her Instagram page here.

Social media users react

mamawin69 said:

"It’s the beautiful stretches sitting pretty for me.❤️❤️."

hanz_boss said:

"It’s the stretch marks for me."

ola_yiwola__ said:

"No una see Weytin our machala want Dey chop codedly."

l.tobiloba said:

"Naturally beautiful. The amount of x8 zooming this picture must have received today ehnn."

ugo_nna1 said:

"I have the thighs, the legs and the stretch marks already, na the flat belly remain but fufu vegetable soup dey hold me back ."

fazzy_pizzle said:

"Natural bodies are beautiful no cap don’t let those delusional surgery body deceive you."

Wizkid grabs Osas Ighodaro's waist as they hang out

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Osas Ighodaro was among Nigerian celebrities who took the long trip to MSG in New York all for Wizkid.

Moments after the show, Ighodaro who is close friends with Wizkid joined the singer backstage and they appeared playful in each other’s company.

The screen diva shared a video on her Instastory channel and social media users who watched the clip had different things to say.

