Apostle Johnson Suleman recounted a striking encounter with gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey before a church convention

Suleman admitted he deliberately offered Nathaniel Bassey money to study his character and values

The music minister's response to the offer left Suleman with a powerful lesson about mentorship and spiritual covering

Apostle Johnson Suleman has opened up about a moment he deliberately put gospel music minister Nathaniel Bassey to the test, and the response he received clearly left a lasting impression on him.

During a Sunday service at his church, Suleman narrated how he first crossed paths with Nathaniel Bassey on a plane ahead of the Omega Fire Ministries Global (OMFG) convention.

Johnson Suleman recounts his surprising encounter with Nathaniel Bassey over money. Credit: @apostlejohnsonsuleman, @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

According to Suleman, Bassey approached him and Reverend Fidelis expressing a desire to attend the convention, not as a booked performer but simply to support his spiritual father, Pastor Deboye.

Suleman said he was curious about Bassey's reasoning and decided to probe him further by dangling a financial offer to see how the singer would respond.

How Nathaniel Bassey Responded to the Money Test

Rather than jump at the offer, Bassey told Suleman plainly that financial compensation was beside the point. In his words:

"Sir, it's not important. My covering is more than an envelope."

Suleman pressed further, suggesting that Bassey's decision to follow a senior minister without a formal invitation or payment was unusual. Bassey, however, was unmoved. He explained that his plan was simply to trail Pastor Adeboye for an entire month, available to sing whenever needed, while fitting any personal engagements around his father's schedule.

"I check his programme to write my programme," Bassey reportedly said. "When he's resting, I can go out."

Nathaniel Bassey, money and integrity: Johnson Suleman shares a revealing encounter. Credit: @aposlejohnsonsuleman

Source: Instagram

Suleman's Lesson on Accountability and Spiritual Mentorship

Suleman used the encounter to drive home a broader point about the power of genuine mentorship.

He told his congregation that Bassey's attitude of placing a spiritual father above personal gain was precisely the reason his music carries weight across nations.

"Why will one song not penetrate nations?" Suleman asked his congregation. "Because it has the endorsement spiritually of a father. Accountability mentality."

Watch Apostle Suleman recount the encounter with Nathaniel Bassey:

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Source: Legit.ng