Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi shared his picks for Premier League matchday 12 on the Obi One Podcast alongside partner Chris McHardy

Chelsea travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday as Manchester United prepare to host Brentford in Pochettino's first home game in charge

The weekend's biggest fixture sees Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday, with Everton facing Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on the same day

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has shared his predictions for Premier League matchday 12, with fixtures set to run from Friday, 27 November to Sunday, 29 November.

Chelsea kick off matchday 12 on Friday evening when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. The Blues come into the game looking for a response after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Obi predicts Premier League matchday 12 games. Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, 28 November, Manchester United will host Brentford at Old Trafford in what will be Mauricio Pochettino's first home game as manager.

Pochettino is yet to win since taking charge, having suffered a 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on his debut and then drawing 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Sunday, 29 November carries the two most anticipated fixtures of the round. Everton will host rivals Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the first Merseyside derby of the season, before Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium.

Both Arsenal and City come into their meeting off the back of Premier League draws the previous weekend, with Arsenal held by Newcastle United and City sharing the points with Fulham.

Mikel predicts Premier League games

Mikel, speaking on a prediction video released through the Obi One Podcast, named three picks for the week alongside his co-host Chris McHardy.

The former Nigeria international backed Chelsea to win at Nottingham Forest, Brentford to claim victory at Old Trafford against Manchester United, and Arsenal and Manchester City to draw at the Emirates Stadium.

McHardy disagreed on several of those calls, instead predicting Nottingham Forest to beat Chelsea, Leeds United to beat Coventry City, and Arsenal to defeat Manchester City and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Mikel compares Chelsea and Man Utd

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi compared Chelsea and Manchester United after both teams suffered four-goal defeats last weekend.

The Chelsea legend claimed that both teams have similar problems, even though the Old Trafford inhabitants have far more serious issues than the Blues.

Source: Legit.ng