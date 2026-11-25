Fashion designer Veekee James caused a stir at a public event after stepping in to redirect a ₦4 million scholarship award

The incident unfolded at fellow designer Prudent Gabriel's fashion school graduation ceremony on Wednesday, November 25

A video of the moment went viral and sparked fierce debate online about gratitude versus merit in scholarship selection

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Veekee James has found herself at the centre of an online debate after she pulled a ₦4 million scholarship from one recipient and handed it to another during a live event.

The incident took place on Wednesday, November 25, at the graduation ceremony of fashion designer Prudent Gabriel's fashion school. James, who attended alongside her husband, Femi Atere, was present when a woman's name was announced as the scholarship recipient.

Veekee James and her husband attend Prudent Gabriel's fashion school graduation. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Rather than celebrating, the woman responded with what many in the room perceived as a noticeably flat reaction, drawing visible disappointment from James and other guests.

Unwilling to let the moment pass, James intervened and redirected the scholarship to a different attendee, one who knelt down and displayed unmistakable excitement and gratitude upon receiving the news. In the now-viral clip, James made clear she could not watch someone who genuinely desired the opportunity lose it to a person who appeared indifferent to its value, stressing that a ₦4 million award deserves to be received with recognition.

The video spread rapidly across social media, triggering strong and conflicting responses from viewers.

Netizens divided over Veekee James' action

Supporters of James on Facebook argued that gratitude is a basic courtesy, particularly when receiving such a substantial gift. Critics, however, pushed back, suggesting that scholarships should be based on need or merit, not on how emotionally demonstrative a person is in public.

Reactions trail Veekee James' action at Prudent Gabriel's event. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video:

Talatu Mariam Omale wrote:

"Gratitude is everything, a whole 4milli 😆"

Omogoriola Hassan commented:

"I'm such a 'thank you so much' person, because i understand that nobody is obligated to do anything for me so i'll ALWAYS appreciate the people who choose to show up for me."

Ibrahim Israel offered a different view:

"So I must fly and sweet d floor to show appreciation abi. U guys should Also put in considering people process things differently. So u telling me someone will apply for scholarships, put in work and u think she does not need it abi 😂😂. very soon una go call am grace. God no dey work like that oo"

Geraldine Ifeoma Ejekam sided with James:

"When i tell people that gratitude is everything 👍 learn to appreciate even the tinniest thing"

Nazzy Cynthy added:

"Wanted to know why d First Lady was rolling on d floor Before d scholarship was awarded"

Roberta Rita Diamante was equally direct:

"Even if it's my mother I give something and can't thank me I will collect it back asap"

Gift Ewere Iwegbu concluded:

"Take am play first…….😒 Gratitude is a must 📌"

Watch moment Veekee James revoked scholarship below:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng