Yul Edochie took to Instagram to mourn his late father, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, who died at 79

The actor revealed he was short of words to describe the painful loss that befell his family

Fans flooded Yul's comment section with condolences, setting aside the controversies that have trailed him online

Yul Edochie has finally spoken out following the death of his father, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, sharing a deeply personal tribute that has moved fans across social media.

The actor posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, sharing how words failed him.

Yul Edochie returns to social media after his father Pete's death. Credit: yuledochie/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"Words fail me. 💔💔💔💔💔," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared her last encounter with Pete Edochie.

Fans rally around Yul Edochie

What stood out beyond the tribute itself was the response in the comment section. Yul has been a divisive figure online in recent years, yet fans largely set aside past controversies to offer comfort following his loss. Read the comments from Instagram below:

@iamclev_julieta wrote:

"We know and can feel your pain, but it is well"

@adizakunateh shared:

"As a last born that lost her dad 12 years ago, I know how you must be feeling right now sir. Please do accept my deepest condolences..🥹💔"

@christianpromiseonyedikachi said:

"STAY STRONG BROTHER, YOUR FATHER WAS ALWAYS PROUD OF YOU NWOKE 😢🙌"

@sirmonday_16 commented:

"Take heart Odogwu😢😢"

@rodgepolar noted:

"comment section hafa no insult again? aah human being eee anyway take heart boss may papa soul rest in peace 🪦 🙏🏽 #jesusisking"

@ebangha.ako wrote:

"Take heart, my condolences odogwu"

@esther.ada.3591 said:

"First time to feel pity for u😍 take heart ❤️ daddy is with his maker 😍"

Pete Edochie was widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in African cinema, celebrated for his commanding screen presence and deep voice across decades of Nollywood productions.

Social media users console Yul Edochie over his father's death. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's post, as he mourns his father's death, is below:

Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng