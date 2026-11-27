Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, the Orile Kemta of Ogun State, spoke out about the moment he appeared to ignore Iyabo Ojo's handshake at an event

The monarch revealed he was on his phone when Ojo greeted those around him and explained why he never shakes hands with anyone

One of his chiefs reportedly reached out to Iyabo Ojo to clarify that the king holds nothing against her personally

The Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, the Orile Kemta in Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State, has finally addressed the viral video showing him allegedly snubbing actress Iyabo Ojo at a social event.

In a phone interview that surfaced on Instagram on Friday, November, 27, 2026, the monarch gave his account of events.

Oba Tejuosho shares the reason he didn't shake Iyabo Ojo at event. Photo credit@obatokubbotejuosho/@iayboojofespris

Source: Instagram

He said he was occupied on his phone during the event when he noticed Ojo greeting those seated near him. He looked up at that moment but did not extend a handshake in return.

Speaking in Yoruba, the king made it clear that people close to him already know he does not shake hands with anyone who reaches out to him, a matter of personal culture and belief, not personal sentiment.

Oba Tejuosho: Why the king attended event

Tejuosho also explained in the Instagram video how he came to be at the occasion in the first place. He said he was abroad when the host, who was celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary, called and insisted the monarch return to grace the event. He honoured that request.

Iyabo Ojo has been trending over viral video with Oba Tokunbo Tejuosho at event. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The monarch added that he saw all the criticism that followed and that none of it left him annoyed. He acknowledged one particular comment from someone who challenged him, asking whether he would refuse to shake the wife of the president.

His answer was firm: he would not, regardless of her position, because he sees himself as a custodian of culture.

To address the matter more directly, one of his chiefs has since reached out to Iyabo Ojo to let her know the king bears no ill will towards her. The outreach was intended to clarify that his behaviour at the event was never a personal slight.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch speaking about the viral video:

What fans said about the monarch's interview:

@folaamole:

"Good talk, Kabiyesi."

@twinzgoldstore:

"This kabs is cute though. Kabiesi se e o fe olori kekere."

@gratefu_heart:

"You are a good King. It is wrong to extend hand shake to a king culturally… if there will be any hand shake, it should be initiated by the king. A lot of people don't understand the culture at all. I am sure Iyabo too is not really aware of it, and it is a good thing that she has respectively apologize publicly. Nice one"

@simeon_patience007:

"But they said isn't a king, Wahala no come too much like this."

@omo_ibolo_kingdom:

"The Kaabiesi is very right nd again is very calm nd humble person, even Iyabo ojo herself no the truth dat's why she hav to do d apology video"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's move

Legit.ng reported that fashion and digital media personality Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Priscilla would join other participants in a 5-kilometre walk aimed at promoting early cancer detection and raising awareness about the importance of accessible healthcare in Nigeria. Her involvement in the cancer awareness campaign attracted attention from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who publicly reacted to the announcement on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng