Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the categories of foreign professionals who can apply for permanent residency under the special competencies pathway

The Qatari government identified three broad professional categories as the special competencies the state requires from foreign nationals

Applicants must fall within technical, scientific, or administrative fields that the Qatari state considers strategically important

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined three categories of foreign professionals whose skills may qualify them for permanent residency in the country, under a pathway reserved for what the government calls "special competencies."

According to the Ministry of Interior's official permanent residency portal, special competencies refer specifically to professions the state requires and considers critical to its development.

Qatar names three types of foreign professionals eligible for permanent residency. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

The guidance applies in 2026 and is directed at foreigners seeking to settle in Qatar on a long-term basis.

3 special competency categories Qatar recognises

The Qatari government defined special competencies as professions falling within the following three categories:

1. Technical professions required by the state.

2. Scientific professions required by the state.

3. Administrative professions required by the state.

The ministry's guidance makes clear that it is not enough to simply work in Qatar — applicants must hold skills that the government considers strategically valuable to the country's needs.

Qatar permanent residency: What the special competencies pathway means

Permanent residency in Qatar grants eligible foreigners a level of stability that goes beyond the standard work permit or residency visa arrangement.

It allows holders to remain in the country on a more secure legal footing, without needing to renew residency status at regular intervals tied to employment contracts.

The special competencies route is one of several pathways through which foreigners can pursue permanent residency in Qatar.

Others include long-term service to the country and investment-based eligibility. However, the special competencies category is particularly significant for skilled professionals, as it focuses entirely on the value of a person's expertise to Qatar's economy and institutions.

Foreign nationals considering this route are advised to review the full permanent residency conditions on the Ministry of Interior's portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had published how long foreigners must live in the country to be eligible for permanent residency.

Qatar offers permanent residency to 2 groups with no conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had offered permanent residency without standard conditions to two categories of foreigners.

According to guidance published on the ministry's official portal, the two exempt categories are non-Qatari wives married to Qatari men, and the children of such marriages.

Both groups can submit their applications for permanent residency directly, without being required to satisfy the conditions that apply to other foreign nationals.

Source: Legit.ng