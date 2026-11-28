Petrol prices in Lagos dropped, while Dangote Refinery reduced its diesel price by N125 to N1,595 per litre

The reductions follow a drop in global crude oil prices and could lower transportation, production, and business costs

However, consumers will benefit fully only if fuel marketers pass the price cuts on to retail buyers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Falling global crude oil prices are beginning to influence Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, with petrol and diesel prices declining and offering potential relief to households and businesses.

A survey by Daily Sun across filling stations in Lagos showed that petrol prices dropped to N1,190 per litre on Thursday from N1,195 on Wednesday.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall: New Rates Emerge at Filling Stations, Depots

Source: UGC

Dangote Petroleum Refinery also reduced its diesel price by N125 per litre, lowering its gantry rate from N1,720 to N1,595, effective November 26, 2026.

The adjustment represents a 7.27 per cent reduction and could lower procurement expenses for marketers, manufacturers, transport companies and other diesel-dependent businesses.

Crude oil price decline drives fuel reductions

The adjustments follow a decline in international crude oil prices over the past month.

Brent crude, which traded above $100 per barrel in October, fell to $89.37 on November 23, a drop of more than 12 per cent. Prices later recovered following renewed geopolitical tensions.

Lower crude prices, softer international refined petroleum product prices and growing competition among local suppliers have created room for domestic fuel price adjustments.

Dangote Refinery and independent depot operators have introduced petrol price cuts in recent weeks.

On November 20, Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol gantry price to N1,070 per litre, continuing a series of downward reviews.

Dangote Refinery announces diesel price cut

The refinery communicated the latest diesel reduction to customers through a price adjustment notice.

It said credits arising from the review would be reflected in customers’ ledger accounts.

The development could provide relief to manufacturers and industrial operators, many of whom depend on diesel-powered generators because of electricity supply challenges.

Lower diesel prices could reduce production, transportation and distribution expenses, potentially easing the cost of goods and services.

Further petrol price reductions could also lower transportation costs and provide relief to households facing high living expenses.

The diesel cut is particularly important because fuel remains a major operating cost for factories and businesses that rely on generators to maintain production. Any savings could help operators manage expenses, sustain output and limit pressure to pass costs on to customers.

Will consumers benefit from lower fuel prices?

The extent of the relief will depend on how quickly petroleum marketers reflect lower procurement costs in retail prices.

The international oil market remains vulnerable to sudden changes.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall: New Rates Emerge at Filling Stations, Depots

Source: UGC

Renewed Middle East tensions have triggered a recovery in crude prices, raising concerns that supply disruptions could reverse some recent declines.

For now, the reductions offer a positive development for Nigerian consumers and businesses, although sustained relief will depend on global oil prices and domestic competition.

Source: Legit.ng