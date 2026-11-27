Tanzania's immigration authority published a full list of countries whose nationals can obtain a visa on arrival or apply online

Several African nations made the list, while others qualify for complete visa-free entry under regional agreements

The eligibility rules contain notable exceptions that could affect travellers from some Commonwealth countries

Tanzania has published an official list of countries whose citizens can obtain a visa upon arrival or through its online visa portal, raising questions about where various African nationals stand when planning travel to the East African nation.

The list, published on the Tanzanian immigration authority's website, covers a wide range of countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and beyond.

Tanzania lists 24 African countries whose citizens can get visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Tanzania's visa-on-arrival list

Several African nations feature on the list, including:

Algeria Benin Burkina Faso Cabo Verde Cameroon Central African Republic Comoros Republic of the Congo Côte d’Ivoire Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Gabon Ghana Guinea Liberia Libya Morocco São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Sudan Togo Tunisia

Citizens of these countries can either apply for their visa online before travelling or obtain one directly at the point of entry into Tanzania.

The list also includes major global economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Canada and Australia, as well as many smaller territories and island nations.

Who does not need a visa at all?

Tanzania draws a clear distinction between countries on the visa-on-arrival list and those whose citizens do not require a visa at all.

Nationals of East African Community (EAC) member states and Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries, with the exception of Comoros, are not required to obtain a visa before entering Tanzania. The same applies to citizens of most Commonwealth countries.

However, Tanzania has carved out notable exceptions to the Commonwealth exemption. Citizens of the United Kingdom, Canada, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand are explicitly excluded from the visa-free arrangement, meaning they must apply for a visa, either online or on arrival.

For Nigerian travellers in particular, this means that despite Nigeria's Commonwealth membership, a visa is required before or upon entering Tanzania. The country does, however, appear on the visa-on-arrival eligibility list, so Nigerians are not barred from visiting; they simply need to make the necessary arrangements before or at the border.

Travellers are advised to consult Tanzania's official immigration portal for the most current requirements before making any travel plans.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng