Tanzania Publishes List of 24 African Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa on Arrival
- Tanzania's immigration authority published a full list of countries whose nationals can obtain a visa on arrival or apply online
- Several African nations made the list, while others qualify for complete visa-free entry under regional agreements
- The eligibility rules contain notable exceptions that could affect travellers from some Commonwealth countries
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Tanzania has published an official list of countries whose citizens can obtain a visa upon arrival or through its online visa portal, raising questions about where various African nationals stand when planning travel to the East African nation.
The list, published on the Tanzanian immigration authority's website, covers a wide range of countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and beyond.
African countries on Tanzania's visa-on-arrival list
Several African nations feature on the list, including:
- Algeria
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cabo Verde
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Liberia
- Libya
- Morocco
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Sudan
- Togo
- Tunisia
Citizens of these countries can either apply for their visa online before travelling or obtain one directly at the point of entry into Tanzania.
The list also includes major global economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Canada and Australia, as well as many smaller territories and island nations.
Who does not need a visa at all?
Tanzania draws a clear distinction between countries on the visa-on-arrival list and those whose citizens do not require a visa at all.
Nationals of East African Community (EAC) member states and Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries, with the exception of Comoros, are not required to obtain a visa before entering Tanzania. The same applies to citizens of most Commonwealth countries.
However, Tanzania has carved out notable exceptions to the Commonwealth exemption. Citizens of the United Kingdom, Canada, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand are explicitly excluded from the visa-free arrangement, meaning they must apply for a visa, either online or on arrival.
For Nigerian travellers in particular, this means that despite Nigeria's Commonwealth membership, a visa is required before or upon entering Tanzania. The country does, however, appear on the visa-on-arrival eligibility list, so Nigerians are not barred from visiting; they simply need to make the necessary arrangements before or at the border.
Travellers are advised to consult Tanzania's official immigration portal for the most current requirements before making any travel plans.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng