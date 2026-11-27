Zacharia Okoth Obado and two former aides were sentenced over the 2018 killing of Sharon Belyne Otieno, who was seven months pregnant

The court found that Obado provided the motive and money for the murder, with each accused playing a distinct role in the crime

Otieno's own mother made a plea to the judge before sentencing that divided public opinion on the case

A Kenyan High Court has sentenced former Migori County Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado to 25 years in prison for the murder of Sharon Belyne Otieno, a 26-year-old university student who was seven months pregnant with his child at the time of her death.

Judge Cecilia Githua delivered the sentence on Friday, also handing down 25 years to Obado's former personal assistant, Michael Oyamo, and 18 years to former county clerk Caspal Ojwang' Obiero. The three had been convicted of murder on 23 July 2026 following a trial in which prosecutors called 42 witnesses and presented 81 exhibits.

Kenya High Court jails former governor over murder of former pregnant girlfriend Photo Credit: @SalutRn

Source: UGC

BBC reported that the court determined that Obado supplied the motive and financial backing for the killing, Oyamo coordinated its execution, and Obiero provided logistical support and helped cover up the crime. Judge Githua said Obado's physical absence from Migori at the time of the murder did not remove his criminal responsibility.

How Sharon Otieno was killed

Otieno was killed between 3 and 4 September 2018 after leaving a hotel in Rongo, south-western Kenya, with journalist Barrack Oduor, whom she had contacted to speak about her relationship with the then-governor. The two were abducted shortly after leaving the hotel. Oduor escaped by jumping from a moving vehicle, and his account became a key lead for investigators.

Otieno's body was later discovered near Kodera Forest. A post-mortem examination showed she died from str@ngulation and multiple stab wounds that caused excessive bleeding. The court also confirmed through evidence that Obado was the biological father of her unborn child. Investigators established that the two had been in an int!mate relationship and that Obado was unhappy about the pregnancy.

Family plea rejected before sentencing

Before the sentence was read, Otieno's mother asked the judge to spare Obado a prison term, saying his jailing would feel like "another death in the family." She argued that Otieno's three children, from different relationships, depended on his support. Judge Githua acknowledged the family's position but said their personal circumstances could not outweigh the court's duty to impose a fitting punishment.

The judge also rejected the prosecution's request for the death penalty, as well as Obado's own plea for a non-custodial sentence. The court declined to award compensation to Otieno's family, citing insufficient evidence to support the financial losses they had claimed.

Both Obado's legal team and the Otieno family said they would appeal against the ruling. Through their lawyer, Antony Opondo, Otieno's family said they would seek Obado's acquittal on appeal.

Obado served two terms as Migori County governor before joining President William Ruto's ruling party in 2023, taking on a role as a regional organiser. The case drew wide attention in Kenya partly because it is uncommon for senior political figures to face public criminal trials.

See the video of his sentencing on X here:

18-storey building collapses in Kenya

Legit.ng earlier reported that a building of more than ten floors came down on Friday afternoon in one of Nairobi's busiest commercial districts.

Witnesses described screaming and chaos at the scene as the collapse occurred during Friday prayer hours.

Nairobi's governor has raised serious concerns about the regulatory failures that allowed the incident to happen.

Source: Legit.ng