Saudi Arabia maintains a lengthy list of goods that travellers and importers are forbidden from bringing into the country

The banned items range from alcohol to human organs and radioactive materials

Several categories of medical products, food supplements, and hazardous substances also fall under the restrictions

Saudi Arabia has published a comprehensive list of goods that are prohibited from entering the Kingdom, covering dozens of categories from cultural materials to dangerous chemicals and medical products.

The restrictions apply to travellers carrying goods personally as well as individuals importing items from abroad.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict import restrictions, banning alcohol, hazardous materials, and prohibited goods. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Anyone bringing goods into the country must confirm whether those items fall under the banned categories before attempting to import them.

What Saudi Arabia has banned outright

Among the items that cannot enter the Kingdom are any materials considered contrary to Islamic culture, content that violates the customs or traditions of the state, and political articles or related material.

Lottery tickets, and extreme game machines and accessories are also barred.

Alcohol in any form is prohibited, as are tobacco advertisements.

Contraband or illegal substances, unidentified materials, and unidentified chemicals are banned, along with infectious substances and hazardous materials such as chemicals, explosives, fuels, fertilisers, and poisons.

The list also covers live animals and insects, dead animals or their parts including furs, skins, and fangs, and human organs.

Rough diamonds and counterfeit products cannot enter the country, nor can firearms, their parts, or similar plastic imitations.

Medical and health items on the banned list

Saudi Arabia's restrictions extend broadly into the medical and health space.

Prescription medications, including those used in dentistry and veterinary medicine, are banned, as are prescribed medical devices and any medical devices not approved by the relevant food and drug authority.

Used medical waste such as syringes is also prohibited.

Hormones, human growth hormones, stem cell therapies, steroids, and synthetic versions of these substances are all on the list.

Non-prescription medications, food supplements, beauty tools, and any food, supplements, drugs, or cosmetics that have been flagged over consumer safety concerns are equally restricted. Laboratory, biological, and medical specimens fall under the same category.

Dangerous and flammable goods

The Kingdom bars a wide range of hazardous goods, including gasoline, diesel, and other fuels, insecticides, and fungicides, as well as self-balancing hoverboards.

Radioactive products or elements, explosives, fireworks, gunpowder, flares, and sulphur are all prohibited, as are oxidising agents, fire extinguishers, tear gas, pepper spray, and flammable materials such as gas firing pins. Damaged batteries also cannot enter the country.

Perishable food and beverages that require special handling or storage during transport are banned, along with funds in the form of coins, cash, banknotes, and negotiable instruments such as stocks, bonds, and stamps.

Brazilian rosewood and any dual-use or commercial material subject to export administration regulations that require a licence are also included in the restrictions.

Australia lists food and non-food items not allowed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia has published a list of items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the country, covering several categories of food as well as certain non-food goods.

Source: Legit.ng