Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo inaugurated his senatorial campaign council in Ibadan ahead of the 2027 elections

Ajadi unveiled a ₦300 million empowerment programme he said would be rolled out before the general elections

Vehicles were distributed to campaign committees across the Oyo Central Senatorial District to boost grassroots mobilisation

Olufemi Ajadi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central, has inaugurated his campaign council, unveiled a ₦300 million empowerment programme and distributed vehicles to committees across the district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi made the announcements on Friday, November 27, during the inauguration of his senatorial campaign council at his campaign office in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State. The vehicles were handed over to committees across the senatorial district.

APM Olufemi Ajadi launches campaign for Oyo Central senatorial district Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Addressing party leaders, candidates and campaign committee at the gathering, Ajadi reiterated his commitment to supporting party members and strengthening the APM's political structures across Oyo Central. He said the proposed ₦300 million empowerment programme would be implemented before the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi calls for unity within APM

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng, on Friday, November 27, the senatorial candidate also called for unity among party members, urging them to support all APM candidates contesting at various levels of the forthcoming elections rather than divide their votes. He emphasised the importance of collective commitment and cooperation in achieving the party's objectives.

Ajadi also commended Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his leadership and contributions to the development of the state. He praised the governor's approach to governance and expressed the hope that more well-meaning individuals would emerge to contribute to Oyo State's progress through generosity and commitment to public service.

Ajadi campaign DG sets goals for 2027

Earlier, the Director-General of the campaign council, Hon. Sanda Sikiru Oyedele, explained that the vehicles were provided to facilitate campaign activities and grassroots mobilisation across the respective local government areas. He urged the committee to ensure that the vehicles were used for legitimate purposes and in the collective interest of the party's candidates.

Sanda also charged members of the campaign council to work harmoniously with the structures of other APM candidates, including the party's women and youth coordinators, to strengthen mobilisation across the district.

In an interview with journalists, the Assistant Director-General representing the Ogbomoso zone, Hon. Seun Ojo, described the distribution of the vehicles to the campaign committee as an unprecedented development in the political history of Oyo Central Senatorial District.

“Even when we have a Senate Leader from Oyo State, we have never experienced such a major political development,” he said.

APM candidates rally support for Ajadi

The event attracted several political leaders and APM candidates, including Hon. Toheeb Adegoke, popularly known as ADLAT, the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency; Hon. Lekan Abiola, its House of Assembly candidate for Akinyele State Constituency I; Hon. Waheed Akintayo, popularly known as Ilumoka, the candidate for Oluyole State Constituency; and Hon. Olalere Solomon, also known as Ere, the candidate for Akinyele State Constituency II.

Also present were Hon. Wole Akinleye, Chairman of Akinyele Local Government, and Hon. Simple, Vice Chairman of Egbeda Local Government.

The campaign council reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the party's membership and strengthening its presence across Oyo Central Senatorial District as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng