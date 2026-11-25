American televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn has urged Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo to repair the state's bad roads if he wants him to visit again

The preacher complained about the uncomfortable journey he experienced while travelling around Benin City

Hinn made the remarks during his visit for the International Amazing Grace 2026 conference organised by Apostle Johnson Suleman in Auchi

American televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn has given Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo a clear message about what he expects before making another visit to the state.

The renowned preacher, who is currently in Edo for a Christian programme, complained about the condition of the roads during an address in Benin City.

Hinn said his experience travelling on the state's bumpy roads was uncomfortable, urging residents to pass his message to the governor.

Pastor Benny Hinn complains about the condition of the roads during an address in Benin City. Photos: @edogovt/@bennyhinn/IG.

Source: Instagram

Benny Hinn tells Okpebholo to fix Edo roads

Speaking during the gathering, the preacher disclosed that he had met with Governor Okpebholo during his visit.

He then urged the people to ensure the governor addressed the poor condition of the roads, stressing that he did not want to experience another rough journey.

"I meet with your governor while I'm here in Benin City. I just hope he fixes the roads. I don't want to ride on that kind of bumpy road again. If they ever want me back in Edo State, the governor has to fix those bad roads," he said.

Hinn also mentioned his previous visits to other Nigerian cities, including Abuja and Lagos, and expressed a desire to return to Warri.

However, his hope of visiting Edo again came with one major condition: better roads.

Why is Benny Hinn in Edo State?

The televangelist is in the state for the International Amazing Grace 2026 conference, organised by Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The programme, themed "Ultimate Power", is scheduled to run from November 24 to 29 at The Restoration City in Auchi.

Hinn also has a previous connection to Nigeria through the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who hosted him during an earlier visit to the country.

Watch the Instagram video of Benny Hinn calling out Governor Okpebholo here:

Edo governor Okpebholo reacts as speaker resigns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Okpebholo called on members of the state house of assembly to set aside personal differences following a leadership crisis.

The governor's remarks came after former speaker Blessing Agbebaku resigned amid threats of impeachment over alleged vehicle procurement fraud.

Okpebholo warned new speaker Yekini Idaiye that excluding members from legislative affairs could trigger fresh divisions in the assembly.

Source: Legit.ng