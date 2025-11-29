The marriage of popular preacher and televangelist, Benny Hinn, with his wife, Suzanne, has crashed again

The couple, who got married in 1979, recently divorced for the second time, 46 years after they originally got married

Details about the couple’s marriage timeline, first divorce, remarriage, and second divorce have emerged

Benny Hinn is an Israeli-born televangelist and the founder of the Orlando Christian Centre.

He is widely known for his miracle-healing ministry and crusades in major cities. The American preacher also appeared on his popular television program, This Is Your Day.

Suzanne had filed for a divorce from the televangelist in 2024, and the marriage officially came to an end this November.

Trinity Foundation reported that records from the Hillsborough County Court in Florida revealed that Benny Hinn’s marriage ended in an uncontested divorce.

Timeline of Benny Hinn’s marriage to Suzanne

Benny and Suzanne originally got married in 1979, when they met at her father’s church in Orlando, Florida.

Suzanne’s father, Roy Harthern, was a pastor of a large church known as Calvary Assembly of God, and Benny Hinn was a travelling evangelist.

Benny Hinn gave details of how they met and got married in his autobiography, He Touched Me.

In 2010, Suzanne first filed for divorce to end the marriage. However, the couple remarried in 2013 at Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Holy Land Experience.

Details about Benny Hinns' remarriage emerge

Eleven years after they remarried, Suzanne Hinn filed for divorce again in 2024. At that time, the former couple had been living in separate homes more than 60 miles apart.

Benny Hinn’s attorney, Damon Chase, who spoke to The Christian Post, said his client was not the one who requested the divorce.

The lawyer of the 73-year-old preacher noted that the case was settled amicably, claiming they are still very much in love with each other.

Chase said:

"Benny Hinn and Suzanne Hinn still love each other with a deep, profound soulmate type of love, and they always have for years and years and years. They just got divorced. It was personal feelings. It was something personal to them, but they did what they felt was right.

"They're still very much in each other's lives. And will always be in each other's lives."

During the second marriage of the couple, they acquired at least $4.7 million of real estate.

Reports showed that the net worth of the Hinns’ property holdings dropped significantly in 2024, and last year, Benny Hinn's net worth was estimated at $60 million.

