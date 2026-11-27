Nigerian Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda reportedly acquired three brand-new vehicles in a single day, sparking reactions online

A video circulating on X showed the cars at a dealership, decorated with red bows and later delivered on a flatbed truck

The purchases come months after the singer spoke openly about past financial recklessness during a period of early fame

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda has set tongues wagging after reportedly purchasing three brand-new cars on the same day.

A video that began circulating on X on November 27, 2026, showed three vehicles at the Jeff Worldwide dealership: a 2025 Toyota Hilux, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Jeep Wrangler.

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda adds three luxury vehicles to his car collection in a single day. Photo: bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

A car dealer linked to the transaction confirmed the vehicles were not "tokunbo" imports, noting they had zero mileage and still had their protective packaging intact at the point of handover.

Reports online placed the combined value of the three cars at over ₦500 million.

Footage from the dealership showed each vehicle decorated with large red bows before being loaded onto a flatbed truck for delivery.

Later scenes captured the cars arriving at a residential location, with the Hilux sporting red balloons inside, joined by a silver Mercedes-Benz and a green Jeep Wrangler.

Bella Shmurda's growing car collection

This latest acquisition adds to a string of high-profile purchases linked to the singer in recent months.

Earlier in November, he was reported to have added a Cadillac Escalade, and months before that, a Maybach.

What makes the timing notable is that in an April 2026 interview, Bella Shmurda reflected on a period of financial recklessness early in his career.

He recalled once buying three cars at the same time so his friends could travel in convoy with him, an anecdote he presented as a cautionary tale about spending money carelessly.

Watch the X video below:

What fans are saying about Bella Shmurda's car purchase

The video quickly drew reactions from his followers on X:

@daTrickGuy:

"Tut he said he learned his financial mistakes from when he got fame??? Doing same mistakes again"

@Iamkhozi11:

"I too like the way this guy dey flex life✌🏾🎉"

@iam_chocolat3:

"Congratulations. The three no buy one lambo, make he still stay locked in."

@tobennaonya:

"Still music money?? 😹 congratulations regardless"

@CharleyMilli:

"Congratulations I see wen this ride pass orchid round about Omo money dey aje"

@niff_wizzy:

"Congratulations to him"

@haybless001:

"Bella lifestyle too sweet abeg"

Afrobeats star Bella Shmurda expands his luxury car collection with a 2025 Toyota Hilux, Mercedes-Benz and Jeep Wrangler. Photo: bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

Davido splashes $2.1m on birthday car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido spent $2.1 million on a BRABUS XLP 800 Adventure Mercedes G 66 to celebrate his 34th birthday on November 21, 2026.

A video that surfaced on Instagram showed the singer testing the luxury vehicle, while his aide, Israel DMW, praised him and prayed for more millions.

Davido also corrected a figure circulating about the car’s price during the clip.

Source: Legit.ng