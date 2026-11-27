Abu Dhabi's customs authority has outlined specific categories of items passengers may carry into the country without paying duties

The guidelines cover everything from gifts and cigarettes to alcoholic drinks, each with clearly defined quantity limits

Travellers who exceed the approved limits could face customs duties and taxes, including VAT and excise charges

Anyone planning a trip into Abu Dhabi may want to check their luggage twice. The emirate's customs authority has published guidelines spelling out exactly what passengers can carry across the border without being charged customs duties, value-added tax, or excise tax.

The rules cover four broad categories of items: gifts, cigarettes and cigars, tobacco and alcoholic drinks. Travellers who stay within the limits attached to each category will pass through without incurring any extra charges. Those who bring more than the permitted quantities, however, should expect to pay the applicable duties on the excess.

Abu Dhabi lists 4 duty-free items travellers are allowed to bring into the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OMER MESSINGER/Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi duty-free: items you can bring

The following items are exempt from customs duties and taxes, subject to the quantity and value limits below:

1. Gifts: Passengers may bring gifts into Abu Dhabi without paying customs duty, as long as the combined value of those gifts does not exceed AED 3,000 (N1,109,873).

2. Cigarettes and cigars: Travellers are permitted to carry up to 400 cigarettes or 50 cigars. Quantities above these thresholds are subject to customs charges.

3. Tobacco: Up to 500 grams of tobacco may be brought in duty-free. This covers several forms, including minced or pressed tobacco used in pipes, pure tobacco known as tumbak, smoking tobacco, and tobacco intended for water pipes. Any amount beyond 500 grams will attract the relevant duties.

4. Alcoholic drinks* Passengers may carry up to four litres of alcoholic beverages or two cartons of beer. Each carton must contain 24 cans, with individual cans holding no more than 355 millilitres.

Abu Dhabi duty-free: if you exceed the limits

Carrying quantities above what is permitted does not necessarily mean items will be confiscated, but travellers should be prepared to pay customs duties and taxes on anything that falls outside the approved limits.

This includes VAT and excise tax, which applies to goods such as tobacco and alcohol. Being aware of these thresholds before departure is the simplest way to avoid unexpected charges at the border.

Abu Dhabi lists 13 things foreigners must avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi Police had published 13 safety guidelines highlighting activities tourists and expatriates should avoid to stay out of legal trouble in the UAE.

The list covered prohibited public behaviour, alcohol consumption, photography of restricted areas, begging, illegal drugs, and purchasing goods from street vendors without valid trading licences.

Source: Legit.ng