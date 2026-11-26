Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Pete Edochie on Instagram

Oga Bello described his late colleague as a legend and a super-talented creative personality of repute

The actor's decision to tag Yul Edochie, estranged wife May, second wife Judy Austin, and Rita Edochie in one post sparked reactions online

Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has broken his silence on the passing of Pete Edochie, sharing a moving tribute to his late colleague on Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The respected actor took to his verified Instagram account to mourn Edochie, whom he described as a figure of immense cultural and creative stature in the Nigerian film industry.

Oga Bello pays tribute to late Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie. Credit: adebayosalami/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In his post, Oga Bello reflected on the inevitability of life's seasons, writing:

"There is time to live and a time to leave… each phase with its own weight and purpose." He went on to extend his condolences to the Edochie family, adding that Pete was "a legend and super talented creative personality of repute."

He also prayed for God's comfort over the family, saying:

"May God accept his return and grant the family needed strength at this period of sober reflection."

Oga Bello's tags raise eyebrows

What drew almost as much attention as the tribute itself was who Oga Bello chose to tag in the post. Alongside actor Yul Edochie and actress Rita Edochie, he also tagged May Edochie and Judy Austin in the same post.

The decision to include both Yul Edochie's estranged wife May and his controversial second wife Judy Austin in a single tribute post caught many followers off guard. Yul and May's marriage has been at the centre of a very public and bitter split since Yul announced his second marriage to actress Judy Austin in 2022, a move that generated widespread controversy in Nigeria.

By tagging all parties together, Oga Bello's post became a talking point beyond the grief it was meant to express, with many social media users drawn into the unexpected combination of names in the caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Genevieve Nnaji reacted to the death of Pete Edochie with a heartbreaking post.

See Oga Bello's tribute to Pete Edochie below:

Oga Bello sends a heartfelt message to Pete Edochie's family. Credit: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

What netizens said about Oga Bello's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments on Instagram; read them below:

meciboque1 commented:

"Rest in peace sir."

mnm_garri wrote:

"My Daady tagged all enemies in one post."

genesisluxecollection commented:

"And this is a father indeed with the names he mentioned not excluding anyone 😍😍 our fathers sees everything o and they know what and how is happening.. We love you too daddy Salami and I pray God keep you healthy and longer with us."

sheedah.idris wrote:

"Daddy,please kindly untag Judy 😢."

rareegift commented:

"Why tag Judy is she a family member."

dickson_chioma commented:

"Baba Salami, abeg no let this children of anger on IG drag you sir😂. You for no tag them rara."

People worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng