Davido shared a video of his eldest daughter, Imade, cheerfully waving at a group of young Lagos street boys from inside a luxury car

The Afrobeats star captioned the clip with Imade's nickname 'IMASCO', sparking a wave of reactions online

Fans noted how naturally comfortable Imade appeared in the spotlight, with many declaring she is already a star in the making

Imade Adeleke is quickly carving out her own space in the spotlight, and a recent video shared by her father, Afrobeats superstar Davido, has the internet talking once again.

On Wednesday, November 25, Davido posted a short clip on his Instagram story showing Imade enthusiastically waving both hands at a group of young Lagos street boys gathered outside her luxury vehicle. The boys, visibly delighted, waved right back at her, and Imade matched their energy without missing a beat.

Davido shares a heartwarming video of his daughter Imade online. Credit: realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido accompanied the clip with the caption, "Super star IMASCO ⭐," the affectionate nickname he uses for his eldest daughter, which only added to the warmth of the moment.

Imade steals the show

What caught the attention of many viewers was not just the cute interaction itself, but how effortlessly natural Imade appeared throughout. For a child growing up in one of Nigerian music's biggest households, she seemed entirely at ease with the attention, handling the impromptu fan moment with the kind of confidence that reminded many of her father's own stage presence.

The clip has since circulated widely, drawing plenty of affectionate commentary and reinforcing the young girl's growing reputation as a little celebrity in her own right.

Davido's daughter Imade waves at young Lagos street boys from a luxury car. Credit: realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Twitter below:

@Samtiago_chris wrote:

"Na so me no con get fans. Na some boys for my area even Sabi me"

@realacyxo said:

"i need her wave tutorial tbh"

@Code_p1 commented:

"She is already a star"

@Sparkk_0xx shared:

"No time at all, she go soon get her own fanbase"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido took his daughter Imade on a date night in Atlanta. Footage from the outing captured Imade walking into the restaurant ahead of her father, clearly leading the way.

The video of Davido's daughter Imade waving at Lagos street boys is below:

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reunited with his daughter and shared the good news of his reunion in a viral post online.

The singer accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng