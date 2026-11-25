Dubai Lists 23 Prohibited Items Foreigners Must Not Pack in Hand Luggage
- Dubai Customs published a full list of items banned from hand luggage for travellers passing through the emirate
- The list covers everything from sharp tools and weapons to chemicals, compressed gas cylinders, and certain electronics
- Travellers carrying electronic cigarettes face strict rules, as these devices must be stored in checked baggage only
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Dubai Customs has released a comprehensive list of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage when passing through the emirate. The guidelines were published on the Dubai Customs official website on 21 July 2022 and apply to all passengers travelling through Dubai's airports.
The restrictions cover a wide range of categories, from everyday tools and sharp objects to sporting equipment, flammable materials, and certain electronic devices. Travellers are advised to review the list carefully before packing to avoid delays or confiscation at security checkpoints.
Items banned from hand luggage by Dubai Customs
Dubai Customs prohibits the following items from being carried in hand luggage:
1. Hammers, nails, screwdrivers, and sharp tools used for work
2. Scissors with blades longer than six centimetres
3. Personal gro0ming kits with parts longer than six centimetres
4. Swords, knives, and other sharp objects
5. Handcuffs
6. Firearms, ammunition, and flare guns
7. Laser guns and martial arts weapons
8. Walkie-talkies
9. Drills
10. Ropes of all types
11. Measuring tapes
12. Matches and cigarette lighters, except for the permitted small personal allowance
13. Sports equipment that can be used to hit someone
14. Packing tape
15. Electrical cables, except those needed for personal travel use
16. Chemicals
17. Large metal items
18. Compressed gas cylinders
19. Car spare parts
20. Flammable liquids
21. Hoverboards
22. Lithium batteries
23. Electronic cigarettes, including e-cigars, e-pipes, electric portable incense burners, and other personal vapour devices containing batteries
Special rules for electronic cigarettes and lighters
Dubai Customs draws a clear distinction between lighter fuel and electronic cigarette devices. Lighter fuel and refills are banned from both hand luggage and checked baggage entirely.
Electronic cigarettes and similar personal vapour devices, however, are not permitted in hand luggage but may be placed in checked baggage, provided they are protected against accidental activation. Travellers carrying these items in their carry-on bags risk having them confiscated at the point of screening.
UAE sets dress code rules for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates had published official dress code rules for government employees, covering both Emirati nationals and foreign workers.
The guidelines prohibit all employees from wearing jeans and sports clothing while on duty. The report also explained the approved outfits for male and female workers, depending on their nationality.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng