Dubai Customs published a full list of items banned from hand luggage for travellers passing through the emirate

The list covers everything from sharp tools and weapons to chemicals, compressed gas cylinders, and certain electronics

Travellers carrying electronic cigarettes face strict rules, as these devices must be stored in checked baggage only

Dubai Customs has released a comprehensive list of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage when passing through the emirate. The guidelines were published on the Dubai Customs official website on 21 July 2022 and apply to all passengers travelling through Dubai's airports.

The restrictions cover a wide range of categories, from everyday tools and sharp objects to sporting equipment, flammable materials, and certain electronic devices. Travellers are advised to review the list carefully before packing to avoid delays or confiscation at security checkpoints.

Dubai Customs explains 23 items passengers cannot take aboard in their hand luggage. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from hand luggage by Dubai Customs

Dubai Customs prohibits the following items from being carried in hand luggage:

1. Hammers, nails, screwdrivers, and sharp tools used for work

2. Scissors with blades longer than six centimetres

3. Personal gro0ming kits with parts longer than six centimetres

4. Swords, knives, and other sharp objects

5. Handcuffs

6. Firearms, ammunition, and flare guns

7. Laser guns and martial arts weapons

8. Walkie-talkies

9. Drills

10. Ropes of all types

11. Measuring tapes

12. Matches and cigarette lighters, except for the permitted small personal allowance

13. Sports equipment that can be used to hit someone

14. Packing tape

15. Electrical cables, except those needed for personal travel use

16. Chemicals

17. Large metal items

18. Compressed gas cylinders

19. Car spare parts

20. Flammable liquids

21. Hoverboards

22. Lithium batteries

23. Electronic cigarettes, including e-cigars, e-pipes, electric portable incense burners, and other personal vapour devices containing batteries

Special rules for electronic cigarettes and lighters

Dubai Customs draws a clear distinction between lighter fuel and electronic cigarette devices. Lighter fuel and refills are banned from both hand luggage and checked baggage entirely.

Electronic cigarettes and similar personal vapour devices, however, are not permitted in hand luggage but may be placed in checked baggage, provided they are protected against accidental activation. Travellers carrying these items in their carry-on bags risk having them confiscated at the point of screening.

UAE sets dress code rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates had published official dress code rules for government employees, covering both Emirati nationals and foreign workers.

The guidelines prohibit all employees from wearing jeans and sports clothing while on duty. The report also explained the approved outfits for male and female workers, depending on their nationality.

Source: Legit.ng