Davido’s 11-year-old daughter, Imade Adeleke, was spotted driving her father’s Rolls-Royce on a Lagos street on Sunday

The young girl shared her experience with the singer, who posted their conversation on his Instagram story

Davido reacted to the experience with a playful message, describing Imade as “rolling heavy” on a Sunday

Nigerian music star Davido has shared his reaction after his 11-year-old daughter, Imade Adeleke, was spotted behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce on a Lagos street.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, caught the attention of car spotters who did not expect to see the young girl driving the luxury vehicle.

Imade is the singer’s daughter with his former partner, Sophia Momodu.

Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, was spotted driving her father’s Rolls-Royce on a Lagos street on Sunday. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

How Imade caught car spotters’ attention

In the now viral video, car spotters on the streets of Lagos initially mistook the person in the Rolls-Royce before realising that Imade was behind the wheel.

The sight reportedly surprised them, given the young girl’s age and the luxury car involved.

The experience appeared to leave an impression on Imade, who later told her father about what had happened.

Davido subsequently shared their conversation on his Instagram story,

Davido reacts to his daughter’s experience

Reacting to Imade’s account, Davido appeared amused by the experience and wrote:

“@realimadeadeleke rolling heavy on a Sunday.”

Watch the X video of Imade driving and Davido's reaction here:

Reactions trail Imade's driving video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kalgo_zayyana stated:

"Imade said make una shift, daddy’s princess is passing! Small girl cruising in big girl luxury"

@Mell0w07 wrote:

"@FRSCNigeria no go see this one say underage dey drive but nah me nd guys dem dey hold sometimes ago"

@NurseStephhh noted:

"This guy Davido is problematic Just cos Bolu (Wizkid son) was seen driving WIZKID Ferrari He had to force his child just for competition Is David mentally okay ?? Just observing"

Davido describes Imade as “rolling heavy” on a Sunday. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not disclose what he spent the huge amount on.

Source: Legit.ng