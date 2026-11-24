The Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on November 24, 2026, reversing a decision that had stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title

CAF had earlier removed Senegal's title following an appeal by Morocco over a walkout incident during the final

Senegalese legend Sadio Mane broke his silence after the ruling, sending a message to both his teammates and the Moroccan people

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on November 24, 2026, that Senegal is the rightful winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, restoring a title the Confederation of African Football had taken from them following a controversial appeal by Morocco.

The dispute began after the AFCON final on January 18, 2026, when Senegal walked off the pitch. Morocco subsequently appealed to CAF, which ruled in their favour and stripped Senegal of the championship.

Sadio Mane speaks after Senegal reclaims AFCON 2025 title. Photo by Oussama Laribou.

Source: Getty Images

The Senegalese Football Federation then challenged that decision before CAS, which ultimately sided with Senegal.

Mane speaks after CAS verdict

Sadio Mane, one of Senegal's most celebrated footballers, responded shortly after the verdict was announced.

The Senegal legend was quoted by football journalist Fabrizio Romano saying the ruling had brought great joy to the country.

"The decision of the court of arbitration for sport that restores Senegal to its title of African champion fills us with joy," Mane said.

He also paid tribute to his teammates and acknowledged the work that went into securing what he described as a second star for the nation.

"Thank you to my teammates. I know the efforts and the sacrifices that each one has made for this second star," he added.

Mane's message to Morocco

Despite the legal battle between the two nations, Mane struck a conciliatory tone towards Morocco, calling for continued unity through football.

"I address a message of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and to the players of Morocco. They have achieved a beautiful run and can be proud of it. I wish them the best for the future," he said.

"Senegal and Morocco are two brother nations. May the passion for football continue to bring us closer. Congratulations to all Senegalese. This win is also yours.”

Hakimi speaks before CAS verdict

Legit.ng previously reported that Achraf Hakimi admitted calmness before the Court of Arbitration for Sports announced its verdict.

The Morocco national team captain and defender claimed that he is proud of his teammates regardless of the outcome of the court.

Source: Legit.ng