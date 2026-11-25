Coca-Cola plans to bring back its popular orange-flavoured drink, Gold Spot, after 26 years off the market

The drink is expected to return in a low-sugar or sugar-free version to meet changing consumer preferences

Gold Spot was discontinued in 2000 because it competed with Coca-Cola's Fanta

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Coca-Cola is preparing to revive Gold Spot, its popular orange-flavoured carbonated drink, after 26 years off the market, as the beverage company looks to tap into growing demand for healthier soft drink options.

The India-born brand is expected to return soon with a low-sugar or sugar-free formulation, according to industry sources, according to Deccan Herald.

Coca-Cola Set to Bring Back Popular Gold Spot Drink After Production Stopped 26 Years Ago

Source: UGC

A formal announcement on the planned comeback is expected in the coming weeks, the sources said.

Coca-Cola plans Gold Spot comeback

Gold Spot was once one of India's leading orange-flavoured fizzy drinks before Coca-Cola discontinued it in 2000.

The beverage giant acquired the brand in 1993 as part of its purchase of Parle's drinks business, owned by Ramesh Chauhan. The deal also brought popular Indian beverage brands, including Thums Up, Limca and Maaza, into Coca-Cola's portfolio.

However, Gold Spot's position in the company's portfolio became complicated because it competed directly with Fanta, Coca-Cola's international orange-flavoured soft drink.

The company eventually withdrew Gold Spot from the market to avoid competition between the two brands and concentrated on promoting its other beverages.

Low-sugar formulation targets changing tastes

The planned revival reflects Coca-Cola's efforts to respond to changing consumer preferences, particularly the growing interest in beverages with reduced or no added sugar.

The move also comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny and public awareness of sugar levels in packaged drinks, encouraging beverage manufacturers to expand their healthier product offerings.

By introducing a low-sugar or sugar-free version, Coca-Cola could reposition Gold Spot to appeal to consumers seeking alternatives to traditional sugary carbonated drinks.

Nostalgia could boost Gold Spot's return

Gold Spot's comeback is expected to draw on its strong nostalgic appeal, particularly among Indian consumers familiar with the brand before its discontinuation.

Reviving the drink could also give Coca-Cola an opportunity to strengthen its presence in India's competitive carbonated beverage market.

The company is expected to combine the brand's established identity with a product formulation that reflects current market trends. However, details of the proposed launch, including its official release date and final product composition, are yet to be announced.

Source: Legit.ng