sVeteran actor Pete Edochie publicly defended his son, Yul Edochie, in a recent interview clip that stirred mixed reactions online

Pete praised Yul's composure despite years of criticism over his decision to take a second wife, Judy Austin

The elder Edochie also made a pointed observation about May Edochie's conduct during the ongoing family dispute

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stirred fresh debate online after explaining why he holds his son, Yul Edochie, in high regard, despite the controversy surrounding the younger actor's personal life.

The remarks came from a snippet of an interview on Unfiltered with Ugo Nwokolo, shared on Sunday, November 22. In it, Pete addressed the public scrutiny Yul has faced since taking a second wife, Judy Austin, a decision that led to a widely publicised separation from his first wife, May Edochie.

Pete Edochie speaks highly of his son, Yul Edochie, in a new interview. Credit: peteedochie/yuledochie/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie praises Yul's restraint

Rather than condemning his son, Pete described Yul as someone of remarkable composure under pressure. He pointed out that despite years of online criticism, award snubs, and social media attacks, Yul had never publicly disparaged May or used interviews to put the blame on her.

"He has never insulted his wife for one day. Go and check everything that has been happening. Yul has never come on to say this woman did the issue," Pete said.

He added that May, too, had largely held her tongue in the same period, noting:

"The wife too on her own part has not said anything against Yul."

The veteran actor went further, crediting his son with demonstrating responsibility through his silence. He acknowledged the professional consequences Yul had suffered, including being left off award nomination lists, but said Yul had pressed on regardless.

"Each time awards are organised they don't include him. He hasn't bothered. He is doing very, very, very, very well," Pete said.

The rift between Yul and May Edochie has been one of the most discussed personal sagas in Nigerian entertainment circles in recent years.

Yul's introduction of Judy Austin as a second wife in 2022 triggered a wave of public backlash, with many fans rallying behind May. Commentary on social media has remained intense, with Yul frequently bearing the brunt of public criticism.

Pete Edochie has previously spoken warmly about May in other interviews, while also making clear that his adult children are free to make their own decisions. His latest comments appear to be a deliberate effort to offer a more balanced read of the situation, one that acknowledges both parties' restraint while firmly expressing admiration for Yul's resilience.

Pete Edochie praises Yul’s restraint amid years of criticism over his marriage. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The video of Pete Edochie defending Yul amid criticism over his second marriage is below:

Yul Edochie's daughter fires back at critic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, sparked reactions on Instagram after clapping back at a critic who questioned her decision to buy her first car, a sleek dark grey SUV she had been saving toward for five years.

While congratulatory messages poured in following her cinematic reveal video, a user with the handle @dotunfagbemi decided to lecture her on her spending habits.

Not ready to let it slide, Danielle slammed the netizens, stirring reactions from fans

Source: Legit.ng