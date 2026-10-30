Davido took to X on October 29, 2026, to mark 15 years since the release of his breakthrough single, Dami Duro.

The singer described the October 2011 release as the moment 'the real problem started ', acknowledging its role in his rise to Afrobeats stardom

Fans flooded the comments section with tributes, calling Dami Duro the biggest breakthrough song in the history of Afrobeats

Davido has marked a major milestone, celebrating 15 years since the release of "Dami Duro," the single widely credited with catapulting him to mainstream Afrobeats fame.

On Thursday, October 29, 2026, the singer posted on X, writing:

Davido shares post to celebrate his success in Afrobeat with his first hit single, Dami Duro. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

"15 years ago today na when the real problem start Happy Birthday Dami Duro "

Originally released on October 30, 2011, "Dami Duro" was Davido's second single, but it was the record that truly introduced him to Nigerian audiences and signalled the arrival of a global star.

Davido shares how his journey into Afrobeat started by marking 15 years of Dami Duro in his tweet. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The post made by the music star quickly gained traction, accumulating over 110,000 views and 6,000 likes within hours.

Here is the X post by the music star about his feat:

Dami Duro's Place in Afrobeats History

The anniversary struck a deep chord with fans who remember exactly where they were when the song first dropped. Many praised Davido's longevity and the enduring impact of a record that shaped a generation of Nigerian pop music.

@Bigriche wrote:

"15 years later and the impact still dey shake the industry! Davido dropped Dami Duro and changed the game forever. The song that introduced us to OBO, shook Nigeria, and gave us a glimpse of the global superstar he was destined to become. Happy birthday to the song that started a whole movement!"

@GNF sultan declared:

"Biggest breakthrough song in the history of Afrobeats."

@Ruth added:

"15years of consistency is no jokes, you don try."

@Dikemicheal reflected on the journey:

"How Times fly and some people no 1 give you your credit 001 you work hard despite coming from a rich background even those Who came from a wealthy family didn't achieve what you have achieve so far in the music Industry 001 Alway Going Higher despite the Hate 15 years no be 5day."

@Callmeimmortal shared an emotional tribute:

"15years and still counting, I just wonder what you're Made of, like you're a real role model and a type of an idol every young hard working youth should be looking up to. From the bottom of my heart I hope this message gets to you I love you my idolo🤍"

@BigWizii kept it short and affirming:

"You na oG. No worry you na number 1"

@dreyymo, responding directly to Davido's post, summed it up simply:

"This was the begining "

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up. He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

Source: Legit.ng