A Federal High Court in Abuja has pushed El-Rufai's phone-tapping case to February 15 and 16

El-Rufai is facing allegations of unlawfully intercepting NSA Nuhu Ribadu's telephone communications

The adjournment was granted to allow continuation of El-Rufai's defence in the ongoing trial

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai to February 15 and 16, 2026, to allow his defence team to continue presenting its case.

The adjournment relates to charges bordering on the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications belonging to Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Court adjourns wiretapping case involving Nasir El-Rufai and Nuhui Ribadu Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The case centres on accusations that el-Rufai was involved in illegally tapping the phone lines of Ribadu, one of Nigeria's most prominent security figures and a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

El-Rufai's defence continues

The court's decision to reschedule the hearing to mid-February signals that the defence phase of the trial is still ongoing, with el-Rufai's legal team yet to conclude its submissions before the court.

El-Rufai, who served as Kaduna State governor from 2015 to 2023, has been at the centre of this legal battle involving allegations of electronic surveillance against the sitting NSA. If established, unlawful interception of communications carries serious legal consequences under Nigerian law.

The February dates will now serve as the next critical opportunity for el-Rufai's lawyers to advance arguments in his defence before the Federal High Court in the nation's capital.

See the report on X here:

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng