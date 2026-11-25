The British High Commission in Abuja advertised a Digital Officer vacancy under its Communications Team with a monthly base salary of $2,668

The fixed-term role runs for six months from February 1, 2027, requiring at least three to five years of digital communications experience

Interested candidates must apply before December 8, 2026, and must have the legal right to work and reside in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The British High Commission in Abuja is looking to hire a Digital Officer to join its Communications Team on a six-month fixed-term contract starting February 1, 2027.

The position, graded at Executive Officer level, carries a monthly base salary of $2,668.55, subject to tax and other statutory deductions under Nigerian employment law.

British High Commission in Abuja offers a Digital Officer role paying $2,668.55 monthly on a six-month contract. Photo credit: @PeteVowles

Source: Twitter

The role involves a 35-hour working week and falls under the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's policy and political job category.

UK in Nigeria made the announcement via its X handle @UKinNigeria on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

What the job involves

The Digital Officer will take charge of the UK in Nigeria's online presence across platforms including GOV.UK, X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

The postholder will develop content calendars, run communications campaigns, produce multimedia materials such as photos and videos, and generate analytics reports to measure performance.

Beyond content creation, the role covers media monitoring, stakeholder engagement and communications support for senior visits and high-profile events.

The officer will work alongside the Senior Communications Officer and teams spread across the British High Commission, the Deputy High Commission in Lagos and the broader UK Government network in Nigeria. Occasional travel within Nigeria may be required.

Who can apply for digital officer

Candidates must have between three and five years of professional experience managing social media channels and delivering digital communications.

Strong writing ability, experience producing video and photo content, and skill in using data to shape communications plans are all listed as requirements.

The British High Commission also listed desirable skills, including knowledge of Nigeria's media landscape, experience with analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Adobe Creative Suite or Hootsuite, and a background in government, international development or public affairs.

Applicants must be legally able to work and reside in Nigeria and are responsible for obtaining any necessary work permits and covering relocation costs themselves. Security clearance will be required before appointment.

The application deadline is December 8, 2026. The British High Commission noted it will never ask candidates to pay any fee to apply for a position.

The commision warned that applicants should not use artificial intelligence tools to write the core content of their applications, as doing so may lead to disqualification.

US Embassy announces vacancy in public diplomacy office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy in Accra announced a vacancy for an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator in its Public Diplomacy office.

The vacancy was posted by the official.

US Embassy Ghana account on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Interested applicants must submit their applications through an official link provided by the embassy.

Source: Legit.ng