A short video from Mummy Glee and Mr Still's 10th wedding anniversary captured Iyabo Ojo greeting a row of seated traditional rulers

One of the monarchs declined to take the actress's outstretched hand while she was dressed in a striking blue outfit at the event

The clip quickly spread across social media on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, drawing divided reactions from fans and followers

A video making the rounds online has put Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in the middle of an unexpected social media conversation after footage showed a traditional ruler declining her handshake at a public event.

The clip, which surfaced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, was recorded at the 10th wedding anniversary celebration of Mummy Glee and her husband, Mr Still, also known as Still Glee or Still Autos. The event drew several prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Iyabo Ojo extends a handshake to a traditional ruler at party. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Iyabo Ojo, wearing a bold blue outfit, walks up to a table where three monarchs are seated together. She extends her hand toward one of the Obas, who is dressed in traditional attire and beads. The ruler does not accept the gesture. Without missing a beat, Iyabo turns to the next traditional ruler seated beside him, who accepts her handshake.

As of the morning of 25 November 2026, neither Iyabo Ojo nor the palace of the Oba in question had released any public comment regarding the moment.

Akward moment between Iyabo Ojo and a traditional ruler sparks reactions. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

What netizens said about Iyabo Ojo

Social media users had plenty to say, with opinions split between those who praised Iyabo's composure and those who took issue with the interaction itself. Read the comments from Instagram below:

@iyawokola wrote:

"She handed it so elegantly 😍"

@itsjustnife_1 commented:

"Who him he be oba ko baale nii welldone Queen Mother ❤️❤️❤️"

@avm.6_ said:

"She handled that so well"

@lilianezehh reacted:

"I like as she no send the man papa😂😭"

@benice5252 shared:

"But king go shake white woman 😂😂abeg make una shift one side , I like how she handled it"

@bakrebolatito noted:

"Some Oba don't shake his like traditional something. Maybe she know no him as oba and I think she understood."

@honeymixinc added:

"It's not a big deal, she is not suppose to stretch out her hand first to a king."

@bombayrazzy countered:

"No respect again for our kings"

The video showing the moment between Iyabo Ojo and a king is below:

Iyabo Ojo at movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo's appearance at the premiere of Issakaba: The Return in Lagos became a talking point for all the wrong reasons, as her outfit drew sharp and divided opinions from fans online.

The actress, who is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Nollywood sequel, stepped out in a long casual suit paired with an inner black gown. While the ensemble was clearly a bold fashion statement, it did not land the way she may have hoped.

Source: Legit.ng