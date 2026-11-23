Bishop Mike Okonkwo addressed a congregation about the ongoing crisis at Pastor Jimmy's church, stressing that allegiance belongs to Christ alone

The respected clergyman made clear that no human figure in the dispute, whether Tolu, Jimmy, or the board, deserves the loyalty meant for God

The sermon clip went viral on Instagram, drawing strong reactions from Nigerians who praised the bishop for speaking truth to the situation

Bishop Mike Okonkwo has weighed in on the crisis rocking Pastor Jimmy's church, delivering a pointed sermon that called out those taking sides along human lines rather than spiritual ones.

In a clip posted on Instagram on Sunday, 22 November 2026, the respected clergyman addressed his congregation with an unmistakable directness, reminding them that their ultimate loyalty must rest with Christ and not with any individual or institution caught up in the controversy.

A video of Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaking about the crisis at the Fountain of Life Church has surfaced online. Photo credit@drmikeokonkwo/@iamthatpj/@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

"You are not for Tolu or for Jimmy or for Board. You are not for them. None of them died for you. None of them died for you. Church is not the political party. The blood. Life was involved. His life," Bishop Okonkwo declared.

The clip, delivered against a bright green-and-floral indoor stage backdrop and captured from what appeared to be an existing broadcast, spread rapidly across social media platforms, resonating with Nigerians who felt the message cut to the heart of a divisive church dispute.

Bishop Okonkwo's message on church unity

Bishop Mike Okonkwo attends the Fountain of Life Church to settle the leadership crisis. Photo credit@drmikeokonkwo

Source: Instagram

By invoking the sacrifice of Christ, Bishop Okonkwo framed the crisis as a spiritual matter rather than a political one, cautioning churchgoers against rallying behind personalities the way supporters back a party in an election.

His use of plain, repetitive language, particularly the phrase "none of them died for you," gave the sermon an urgency that viewers found hard to ignore.

The Instagram video quickly gained traction, with many in the comments section describing the bishop as a voice of reason amid the chaos surrounding the church dispute.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the church crisis:

Fans react to Bishop Mike Okonkwo's sermon

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@dramendmc wrote: "Thank God for a true man of God! God bless you sir"

@ceejags commented:

"Thank you Bishop Mike sir"

@bep_event said:

"Ohhhh thank you Lord !! My point exactly !!! May the lord bring peace and give everyone wisdom."

@dami_lola15 reacted:

"The love and grace of a Father!."

@ellamoh stated:

"Truly a Bishop!!! I love people who stand up for the truth regardless of who's side they're on. God bless you Sir"

@gmt0423 wrote:

"Thank you sir. A father indeed."

@assenttweed shared:

"No be me go join una judge this man of God. Una don make me love this Pastor Jimmy, nothing he does will ever be wrong in my eyes."

@lizzy1234808 added:

"Now when our daddy in the Lord is saying the TRUTH(TOLU.JIMI.BOARD) DID NOT DIE FOR THEM.....SUDDENLY THERE'S LESS SHOUT AND EXCITEMENT AND 'I DON'T CARE WETIN DEVIL DEY TALK' DANCE...JESUS IS AND MUST ALWAYS BE THE FOCUS. BECAUSE HE DIED FOR US. MAY GOD TAKE CONTROL."

Video of Pastor Jimmy and Tolu Odukoya trends

Legit.ng reported that an old video showing Pastor Tolu and Jimmy Odukoya dancing and sharing playful moments has resurfaced online on Monday, November 23, 2026, amid reports of a legal dispute between the Fountain of Life Church siblings.

The development has sparked reactions from social media users, with many flooding the comments section with prayers and messages of support, expressing hope that the ongoing crisis would not destroy their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng