Davido stepped out with his first daughter, Imade, and her friend for a dinner outing in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, October 30, 2026

The Afrobeats star was spotted at a restaurant with Imade, sharing food and ice cream during their fun night out

Fans flooded social media with observations about Davido's bond with Imade, sending a message to her mother, Sophia Momodu

Davido gave fans a glimpse into his fatherhood life over the weekend, stepping out for a proper daddy-daughter date night in Atlanta, Georgia, with his eldest child, Imade.

The Afrobeats superstar shared a collage of moments from the outing on his Instagram story on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Davido calls his first daughter 'aunty' as he takes her out on a night date in Atlanta. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Imade, his daughter with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was joined by a friend for the evening, and the trio headed to a restaurant together.

Davido and Imade's Atlanta Night Out

Footage from the outing captured Imade walking into the restaurant ahead of her father, clearly leading the way. At dinner, Davido checked in on what the girls were ordering; Imade chose pizza and Bolenise, and her friend picked the same. The two friends were visibly in high spirits throughout the evening.

Davido shares how he spent his day with his daughter and her friend in Atlanta as they go out to eat. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In another clip from the collage, Imade was seen feeding her father ice cream, to which Davido playfully reminded her to help herself to some too.

The night wrapped up with the father-daughter duo showing off some dollar notes together, all smiles.

Here is the Instagram post of the music star as he steps out with his daughter:

Fans send memo to Sophia Momodu

The warm footage got fans talking, with many noting just how tight the bond between Davido and Imade appears to be. Several comments were directed at Sophia Momodu, Imade's mother.

@bambispeaks_ wrote:

"Davido doesn't joke about this girl, he is basically the love of his life.. His first blood."

@unknownpthefutureisnear1 commented:

"Omo if you get money relationship with your kids go just de sweet"

@godiyah___ said:

"His such a sweet & good daddy."

@thatthang865 shared:

"He loves this girl so much she's literally his favourite child and it's very clear. So that bitter baby Mum Sophia can just literally shut up."

@jamstrings8 wrote:

"That one is a lie Davido takes care of all him children so far as DNA confirm am Sophia just wanted to be Mrs adeleke the thing dey pain her"

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reunited with his daughter and shared the good news of his reunion in a viral post online.

Davido accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng