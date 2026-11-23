Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s New Wife Mo Breaks Silence Amid Church Leadership, Remarriage Controversy
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- Pastor Mo Odukoya returned to social media, appearing to show support for her husband amid a leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church
- The Board of Trustees had announced Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor on November 17, 2026, sparking controversy
- Pastor Mo reshared her husband's post showing him receiving an enthusiastic welcome from church members following the removal announcement
Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's wife, Mo Jasmine Daniel, has ended her social media silence as a bitter leadership dispute continues to rock The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.
On Sunday, November 23, 2026, Pastor Mo took to her Instagram story to reshare a post from her husband, in which he made a fresh public declaration after receiving a rousing reception from members of the congregation. The move appeared to signal where her loyalties lie as tensions at the church continue to escalate.
Leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church
The controversy began on November 17, 2026, when a group identifying itself as the Board of Trustees announced the removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, located in Ilupeju, Lagos. The announcement triggered widespread public debate about the church's leadership and its future direction.
Odukoya, however, did not retreat from public view. Instead, he took to his own social media pages to share a message that conveyed confidence in the face of the unfolding dispute. The video Pastor Mo reshared on her Instagram story showed a large crowd gathered at the church, with members welcoming him enthusiastically despite the ongoing crisis.
The controversy surrounding Odukoya has also been intertwined with his remarriage. He introduced Pastor Mo to the Fountain of Life congregation on November 1, 2026, just weeks before his removal was announced. The introduction marked her first formal appearance before the church's membership as his wife.
By resharing her husband's post, Pastor Mo made her first visible statement on the matter since the dispute erupted, choosing not to comment directly but instead allowing the images of the crowd's support to speak for themselves.
A screenshot of Pastor Mo Odukoya's post on her Instagram story is below:
The video Jimmy Odukoya shared, which Pastor Mo reshared, is below:
Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.
During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng