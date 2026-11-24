Uebert Angel Junior addressed the controversy surrounding his father, Prophet Uebert Angel, in an official statement on Instagram

Spirit Embassy's church leadership released a statement distancing the ministry from remarks made amid the unfolding allegations

Supporters of the embattled cleric flooded the post with messages of solidarity as the situation continues to develop

Uebert Angel Junior has spoken out publicly for the first time since allegations began swirling around his father and Spirit Embassy founder, Prophet Uebert Angel.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November, 23, 2026, the son and protégé of the controversial cleric shared an official statement on behalf of the church leadership, addressing the ongoing controversy head-on.

Uebert Angel Junior has shared a statement on what church members should do amid the controversy trailing his father. Photo credit@uebertangejnr

Source: Instagram

In the statement, he made clear that the ministry is firmly distancing itself from certain statements made in connection with the matter, calling them reckless and entirely unrepresentative of the church's values.

"We categorically distance ourselves from such statements and unequivocally condemn these reckless pronouncements. They do not represent the views of Prophet Angel, the leadership of Spirit Embassy or the values of our ministry," the statement read.

Uebert Angel: Spirit Embassy urges faith amid storm

The church leadership also cautioned against anyone attempting to exploit the situation for clout or online attention, insisting that matters of such sensitivity deserve proper handling through legitimate channels.

"We firmly believe that matters of this nature must never be exploited for personal publicity, social media attention or the pursuit of relevance," the post stated.

Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church, affirmed its respect for Zimbabwe's legal institutions and constitutional processes, encouraging its congregation to remain grounded in faith rather than be destabilised by the controversy.

Uebert Angel Junior has shared what church members should do about the controversy trailing his father. Photo credit@uebertangeljunior

Source: Instagram

Addressing the church family directly, the leadership urged members to continue praying for Prophet Angel, his family, the relevant authorities, and all those affected. The statement referenced Psalm 46:1 as a source of comfort: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

The post also served as a warning against misinformation, clarifying that this statement is the only authorised communication from the Spirit Embassy leadership on the matter.

In the Instagram post, the cleric stated that any other statement purporting to represent Prophet Angel or the church, the leadership warned, should be disregarded unless verified through official channels.

Here is the Instagram post of the junior cleric:

Fans rally behind Prophet Uebert Angel

The statement drew an immediate wave of support from followers of the ministry, with many taking to the comments section to express their loyalty.

@elika_kasila wrote:

"I stand with Prophet Uebert Angel "

@_isayamichael commented:

"All is well. Praying for Our Prophet."

@cher_nextdimension declared:

"I STAND with our Father Prophet Uebert Angel"

@cnpareds added:

"I stand with you Dad, my Prophet Uebert Angel. We are more than victorious"

@leanne.welshx wrote:

"God be with the family."

@__ryan_alex said:

"I stand with Ra'ah, God bless and keep him. Beautifully and fearfully made"

@tawandarunzira commented:

"i stand with my father Prophet Uebert Angel"

Prophet Uebert Angel's alleged victim speaks

Legit.ng reported that a woman alleging misconduct by Prophet Uebert Angel came forward with claims about an alleged disturbing encounter during a video call.

She recounted how she was introduced to Angel's circle through a prophecy and later became involved with his brother at the age of 19.

The woman also made further allegations involving Angel and fellow preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, claiming they were part of a pattern of exchanging and exploiting women within their ministries.

Source: Legit.ng