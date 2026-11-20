Burna Boy Surprises Mother With Flavour’s Live Performance at Her 59th Birthday Bash
- Burna Boy organised a live performance by highlife star Flavour as a birthday surprise for his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu
- Videos circulating on social media on November 20, 2026, captured Mama Burna's joyful reaction the moment Flavour appeared on stage
- Rappers Phyno and Seyi Vibez were also spotted at the celebration, which fans say showed Burna's deep love for his mother
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Burna Boy pulled off a heartwarming surprise for his mother, Bose Ogulu, by flying in highlife legend Flavour to perform live at her 59th birthday party on November 19, 2026.
Clips from the celebration began spreading across X and Instagram on November 20, showing Ogulu, popularly called Mama Burna, completely overwhelmed with joy the moment Flavour took to the stage.
Burna Boy's mother sang along to every word, danced without restraint, and wore a smile she simply could not hold back.
Burna Boy was later seen pulling his mother into a warm embrace during the festivities.
Rappers Phyno and Seyi Vibez were also among the guests at the gathering, making the event even more star-studded.
Bose Ogulu has long been central to Burna Boy's career, serving as his manager and one of his closest confidants.
The mother and son have consistently celebrated each other publicly over the years, with birthday tributes and onstage moments that fans have come to cherish.
The gesture of bringing Flavour in as a live surprise act appeared to land perfectly, with the highlife singer clearly among Mama Burna's favourites, judging by her reaction.
Watch the moment Burna Boy surprised his mother in the X video below:
Fans react to Burna Boy's gesture
Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:
@the_vibeTician wrote:
"A joy to watch a mother who deserves everything receiving everything"
@Solomoney353378 said:
"Happy birthday mama ODG mama weh give us GOAT"
@Les_lie_vic commented:
"See happiness for mama face"
@keennyola wrote:
"That's a pleasant surprise God bless Burna for putting a smile on her face"
@Dcalabashh reacted:
"Bro Burna is everything a mother could ever ask for."
@Collette001 shared:
"so beautiful I love their relationship...what a doting son. Burna is indeed lucky to have her. She's been a solid rock protecting him from all manner of trash. Flavour seems to be one of her favorite ones seeing how surprised she was"
Wizkid shares warm moment with Mama Burna
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Wizkid shared a warm embrace with Bose Ogulu, popularly known as Mama Burna, at an indoor event in a video that went viral on November 4, 2026.
The singer also bowed respectfully while greeting Burna Boy’s mother, who was accompanied by her son during the exchange.
Burna Boy smiled as the two music industry figures exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng