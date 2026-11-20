Burna Boy organised a live performance by highlife star Flavour as a birthday surprise for his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu

Videos circulating on social media on November 20, 2026, captured Mama Burna's joyful reaction the moment Flavour appeared on stage

Rappers Phyno and Seyi Vibez were also spotted at the celebration, which fans say showed Burna's deep love for his mother

Burna Boy pulled off a heartwarming surprise for his mother, Bose Ogulu, by flying in highlife legend Flavour to perform live at her 59th birthday party on November 19, 2026.

Clips from the celebration began spreading across X and Instagram on November 20, showing Ogulu, popularly called Mama Burna, completely overwhelmed with joy the moment Flavour took to the stage.

Burna Boy and mother Bose Ogulu share a heartwarming moment as Flavour performs at her 59th birthday bash. Photo: burnaboygram/thenamix

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's mother sang along to every word, danced without restraint, and wore a smile she simply could not hold back.

Burna Boy was later seen pulling his mother into a warm embrace during the festivities.

Rappers Phyno and Seyi Vibez were also among the guests at the gathering, making the event even more star-studded.

Bose Ogulu has long been central to Burna Boy's career, serving as his manager and one of his closest confidants.

The mother and son have consistently celebrated each other publicly over the years, with birthday tributes and onstage moments that fans have come to cherish.

The gesture of bringing Flavour in as a live surprise act appeared to land perfectly, with the highlife singer clearly among Mama Burna's favourites, judging by her reaction.

Watch the moment Burna Boy surprised his mother in the X video below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's gesture

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@the_vibeTician wrote:

"A joy to watch a mother who deserves everything receiving everything"

@Solomoney353378 said:

"Happy birthday mama ODG mama weh give us GOAT"

@Les_lie_vic commented:

"See happiness for mama face"

@keennyola wrote:

"That's a pleasant surprise God bless Burna for putting a smile on her face"

@Dcalabashh reacted:

"Bro Burna is everything a mother could ever ask for."

@Collette001 shared:

"so beautiful I love their relationship...what a doting son. Burna is indeed lucky to have her. She's been a solid rock protecting him from all manner of trash. Flavour seems to be one of her favorite ones seeing how surprised she was"

Burna Boy celebrates mother Bose Ogulu’s 59th birthday in style with Flavour, Phyno and Seyi Vibez in attendance. Photo: burnaboygram/thenamix

Source: Instagram

Wizkid shares warm moment with Mama Burna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Wizkid shared a warm embrace with Bose Ogulu, popularly known as Mama Burna, at an indoor event in a video that went viral on November 4, 2026.

The singer also bowed respectfully while greeting Burna Boy’s mother, who was accompanied by her son during the exchange.

Burna Boy smiled as the two music industry figures exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways.

Source: Legit.ng