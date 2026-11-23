The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State opened an investigation after a video of a foreign tourist accusing the Emir of Daura went viral

The tourist, identified as Mirka, alleged that 92-year-old Emir Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk touched her inappropriately during a palace visit

Palace spokesman Ibrahim Daura confirmed authorities are reviewing the footage to check whether it was manipulated or AI-generated

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Daura, Katsina State - The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State has launched an investigation into a viral video in which a foreign tourist named Mirka claimed that the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar, touched her inappropriately while she was visiting his palace.

The 92-year-old monarch is at the centre of the allegation after the footage began circulating widely on social media.

Daura Emirate Council launches an investigation as a foreign tourist makes an allegation of inappropriate touching against 92-year-old Emir Faruk Umar. Photo credit: @sultanbellojr, @officialamaster

Source: Twitter

Emirate Council reviews viral footage

The Sarkin Labaran Daura, Ibrahim Daura, confirmed that palace officials are aware of the video and have begun reviewing it. He stated that the focus of the internal review is to establish whether the footage is genuine or whether it was doctored or produced using artificial intelligence (AI).

Ibrahim Daura said, according to Leadership:

"We are examining the video to ascertain its authenticity and establish that it has not been created or altered using technology."

He added that the Daura Emirate Council would issue a formal public statement once the review is complete.

Palace reviews alleged tourist incident details

No further details about the nature of the alleged incident or the circumstances surrounding the tourist's palace visit were provided at this stage.

Per The Punch, the emirate has not indicated how long the review is expected to take before a response is published.

Amnesty International demands investigation

Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that the viral videos shared by the tourist showed what it described as desperate and unacceptable attempts to sexually violate the visitor despite her resistance.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, November 22, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the alleged incident, describing it as disturbing, and urged the authorities to ensure the monarch is held accountable if the allegations are established.

The organisation called on Dikko Radda, the Katsina governor, and the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the allegation.

Read Amnesty International's full statement on the alleged incident in Daura, Katsina State via the Facebook post below:

Read more Katsina news

Gumi reacts to tourist's sexual assault allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said emirs found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed from office immediately to protect the integrity of the traditional institution.

Gumi made the comment amid allegations of sexual assault against Emir Umar by a female foreign tourist who visited the monarch’s palace.

The allegation against the top traditional ruler has ignited reactions on social media, with some Nigerians calling for accountability.

Source: Legit.ng