Daura Emirate Council Reacts as Tourist Alleges Sexual Assault Against 92-Year-Old Emir
- The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State opened an investigation after a video of a foreign tourist accusing the Emir of Daura went viral
- The tourist, identified as Mirka, alleged that 92-year-old Emir Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk touched her inappropriately during a palace visit
- Palace spokesman Ibrahim Daura confirmed authorities are reviewing the footage to check whether it was manipulated or AI-generated
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Daura, Katsina State - The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State has launched an investigation into a viral video in which a foreign tourist named Mirka claimed that the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar, touched her inappropriately while she was visiting his palace.
The 92-year-old monarch is at the centre of the allegation after the footage began circulating widely on social media.
Emirate Council reviews viral footage
The Sarkin Labaran Daura, Ibrahim Daura, confirmed that palace officials are aware of the video and have begun reviewing it. He stated that the focus of the internal review is to establish whether the footage is genuine or whether it was doctored or produced using artificial intelligence (AI).
Ibrahim Daura said, according to Leadership:
"We are examining the video to ascertain its authenticity and establish that it has not been created or altered using technology."
He added that the Daura Emirate Council would issue a formal public statement once the review is complete.
Palace reviews alleged tourist incident details
No further details about the nature of the alleged incident or the circumstances surrounding the tourist's palace visit were provided at this stage.
Per The Punch, the emirate has not indicated how long the review is expected to take before a response is published.
Amnesty International demands investigation
Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that the viral videos shared by the tourist showed what it described as desperate and unacceptable attempts to sexually violate the visitor despite her resistance.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, November 22, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the alleged incident, describing it as disturbing, and urged the authorities to ensure the monarch is held accountable if the allegations are established.
The organisation called on Dikko Radda, the Katsina governor, and the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the allegation.
Read Amnesty International's full statement on the alleged incident in Daura, Katsina State via the Facebook post below:
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Gumi reacts to tourist's sexual assault allegation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said emirs found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed from office immediately to protect the integrity of the traditional institution.
Gumi made the comment amid allegations of sexual assault against Emir Umar by a female foreign tourist who visited the monarch’s palace.
The allegation against the top traditional ruler has ignited reactions on social media, with some Nigerians calling for accountability.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.