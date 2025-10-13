Seyi Tinubu at 40: KWAM1 Composes Music for President’s Son, Lyric Elicits Talks, “Why Call Him Bro”
- KWAM 1 celebrated Seyi Tinubu in a special way by composing a song for him on his 40th birthday
- In the video, the music legend was seen in the studio wearing a headset while singing praises of the president’s son
- Fans reacted after hearing the lyrics of the song, sharing their thoughts about both the track and the celebrant
Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan Anifowoshe, better known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, has joined other Nigerians in celebrating Seyi Tinubu as he turned 40 years old.
The son of Nigeria’s president clocked 40, and many people took to social media to celebrate him with kind words and congratulatory messages.
In a video making the rounds online, the music legend, who recently made headlines after he was nearly run over by a ValueJet plane was seen in the studio recording a new song for Seyi Tinubu.
K1 De Ultimate wore a headset as he sang praises of the president’s son, celebrating him with traditional appellations from his hometown.
At some point, he referred to Seyi as “brother” while showering him with prayers. KWAM 1 also mentioned names of some individuals who sent their greetings to the celebrant.
Fans react to KWAM 1’s lyrics
Reacting to the song, some fans expressed discomfort with KWAM 1 referring to Seyi Tinubu as his brother.
They pointed out that Seyi is only 40 years old and that the Fuji maestro is old enough to be his father.
A few others questioned why Seyi’s mother was never mentioned, noting that little is known about the woman who gave birth to him.
Recall that other celebrities, including Obi Cubana, Eniola Badmus, and Lege Miamii, also sent birthday shout-outs to Seyi Tinubu on his 40th birthday.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to KWAM 1 song
Reactions have trailed the song that the music icon sang for the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu. Many congratulated him while commenting about the viral song. Here are a few comments below:
@dayspringofficial_ commented:
"Wey you for say many happy returns my son instead of my brother! You're old enough to be his father, of course."
@kaceeandkazy stated:
"And his mother, never been mentioned anywhere."
@dideolufalobi said:
"Happy 40th birthday to you @seyitinubu. I join K1 in wishing you many happy & exciting returns of your day. Congratulations Aburo."
@prince_adewaleh shared:
"Happy birthday Seyi many happy returns from all of us in Chicago."
@bigture_re wrote:
"With love to our brother’s keeper you remain one of us always. Long live KOB."
K1 sings at wedding after losing mother
Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.
The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could over his grieve easily and run after money.
While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng