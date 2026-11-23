Redeemer's University published the school fees for its nursing and public health programmes

The nursing programme carries a significantly higher fee than the public health course

Prospective students considering either programme will need to factor in the figures before applying

Redeemer's University has published the official school fees for its nursing and public health programmes, revealing a significant difference in cost between the two courses.

Students who gain admission into the nursing programme will be required to pay ₦2,553,450, while those enrolling in the public health programme will pay ₦1,950,750, making the nursing course over ₦600,000 more expensive than its public health counterpart.

Redeemer’s University nursing school fees stand at ₦2,553,450, making the programme significantly more expensive than public health. Photo credit: PastorAdeboye/X

Source: Instagram

Redeemer's University fee breakdown

The figures place both programmes among the higher-priced health science courses in Nigeria's private university sector.

The gap of roughly ₦602,700 between the two fees reflects the resource-intensive nature of nursing training, which typically requires clinical placements, laboratory equipment, and specialised materials not needed at the same scale in public health studies.

Redeemer's University, a private Christian institution located in Ede, Osun State, is known for its competitive fee structure compared to federal and state universities.

The release of these figures gives prospective students and their families concrete numbers to plan around ahead of the upcoming admissions cycle.

What prospective students should know

Candidates considering either programme should note that the fees published represent the official charges set by the institution.

Those interested in the nursing course face the steeper financial commitment at ₦2,553,450, while the public health programme, priced at ₦1,950,750, offers a comparatively lower entry point into health-related education at the university.

Families are advised to reach out directly to Redeemer's University's admissions or bursary office to confirm whether the published figures cover tuition alone or include additional charges such as accommodation, medical fees, or development levies.

Redeemer's university offers 4-instalment fee payment plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Redeemer's University has introduced a four-instalment payment option for school fees, allowing students to spread the cost of their education across both semesters of the academic year.

Source: Legit.ng