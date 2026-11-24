The US Customs and Border Protection published rules on date palm fronds, specifying which travellers may bring them into the country

Passengers carrying dried date palm fronds from most countries are allowed entry into the US, subject to inspection upon arrival

There are two countries whose date palm fronds and related products face a total ban on entry into the United States

The United States government has published strict rules governing the entry of date palm fronds into the country, singling out two nations whose products face an outright ban.

According to guidelines published by the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), travellers arriving in the United States may bring dried date palm fronds and items made from them from most countries around the world, provided the fronds are not green and pass inspection at the point of entry.

US lists two countries restricted from bringing Date palm fronds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US: Countries flagged for date palm ban

The regulations, however, draw a firm line when it comes to two specific countries. All date palm fronds of the species Phoenix spp., as well as any products derived from date palm fronds originating in the countries below are prohibited from entering the United States entirely.

1. Algeria

2. Morocco

The ban applies regardless of whether the fronds have been dried or processed into decorative or cultural items.

The rules do not appear to be targeted at the nationality of the traveller but rather at the country of origin of the product itself, meaning any passenger carrying date palm fronds or products that originate from Algeria or Morocco would be turned away at the border.

US: Why agricultural import rules matter

Agricultural import restrictions of this nature are typically put in place to protect domestic crops from pests, diseases, or invasive species that may be carried on plant material. Date palms are grown across parts of the United States, particularly in California and Arizona, and biosecurity authorities routinely monitor what plant materials cross the border to safeguard those industries.

Travellers who are unsure about the origin of souvenirs or cultural items made from palm fronds are advised to verify the source before attempting to bring them into the country, as items originating in Algeria or Morocco will not be cleared regardless of their condition or presentation.

The full list of rules on agricultural souvenirs is available on the APHIS official travel page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released a list of five categories of foreign workers eligible for employment-based Green Cards.

US Releases List of 5 Categories of Workers Eligible for Employment-Based Green Cards Read more:

US bans certain foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States (US) permanently banned some certain foreigners from qualifying for naturalisation.

The ban is attached to applicants who failed to meet the Good Moral Character requirement regardless of how long they have lived in the United States (US).

Source: Legit.ng