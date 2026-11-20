Verydarkman called out Davido over a photo showing the singer seated beside Seyi Tinubu, who was holding up a 'four plus four' gesture

The activist accused Davido of hypocrisy, recalling the singer's past claims that he could never support the APC

VDM dared Davido to publicly name his preferred presidential candidate ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections

Controversial activist Verydarkman (VDM) has aimed at music superstar Davido, accusing him of covertly endorsing President Bola Tinubu through a photograph that surfaced online.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, 19 November 2026, VDM reacted to a circulating image showing Davido seated alongside Seyi Tinubu, the President's son and leader of the City Boy Movement.

Verydarkman shares Davido's alleged plan after meeting with Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit@davido/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Seyi is seen holding up a "four plus four" gesture, widely understood as a signal supporting Tinubu's return for another term in office.

VDM argued that the timing of the image was no accident, pointing out that Nigeria's next general election is just a few months away and that Davido's status as the most-followed Nigerian on social media gives any such appearance significant political weight.

"Davido, who is the most followed person in the country, is not a coincidence. Just few months to election. Election is in January, we are in November. The most followed person in the country is sitting down with the President, holding four plus four."

VDM calls out Davido's past anti-APC stance

Davido is under scrutiny after pictures of him and Seyi Tinubu surfaced online. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The activist then zeroed in on what he described as glaring hypocrisy. He reminded his audience that Davido had previously and publicly declared he could never support the All Progressives Congress (APC), yet appeared comfortable in the company of one of its most prominent figures.

"You say you can never support APC in your life, but they are holding four plus four, sitting close to you," VDM said bluntly. He went further, arguing that sharing the image on social media functioned as a de facto political endorsement, regardless of how it was framed.

VDM also drew a connection between Davido's uncle, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, and the APC, suggesting the singer's family ties made his anti-APC posture difficult to sustain credibly.

VDM's election dare to Davido

Perhaps the sharpest moment in VDM's rant came when he issued a direct challenge: if Davido genuinely cares about Nigeria's future, he should publicly name the presidential candidate he supports ahead of the 2027 elections.

"I dare him to show you people his presidential candidates," VDM said, adding that he was personally prepared to do the same and would begin actively campaigning once he did.

VDM closed by insisting his track record speaks for itself, telling viewers that his assessments consistently prove accurate over time: "No matter the narrative, propaganda, sponsored influencers, VDM does not lie."

Here is the Instagram video of the activist speaking about Davido and Seyi Tinubu:

Davido takes action against VDM

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star Davido and social media activist Verydarkman reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram following their prolonged public rift.

The development comes after Verydarkman's close friend, Kokopee, reportedly attempted to intervene and reconcile the two personalities but was unsuccessful.

A check of Davido's Instagram account, which boasts over 31 million followers, showed that the singer was no longer following the activist, sparking fresh conversations about their strained relationship.

Source: Legit.ng