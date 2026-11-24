Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancée of late Alexx Ekubo, temporarily relocated to Lagos for a marketing role after years of working in the US

The Nigerian-American model gave a candid account of adjusting to office life, power outages, and the city's vibrant dress culture

Fancy admitted the experience deepened her connection to her Nigerian roots despite the challenges of daily Lagos life

Fancy Acholonu, the Nigerian-American model and marketing director, gave fans an honest peek into what life in Lagos actually looks like when you are living it full-time, not just visiting for the festivities.

On Monday, November 24, Fancy shared a carousel of photos on social media capturing various moments from her time in Lagos, where she had taken up a temporary marketing role.

Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu reflects on her return to Nigeria. Credit: fancyacholonu

Source: Instagram

"I moved to Lagos for a temporary marketing job, and it's my first time actually living here. Very different from my Detty December visits," she wrote, drawing a clear line between being a holiday guest and a working resident.

The transition from years of remote work in the United States to daily office life was something Fancy had to consciously adapt to. She found comfort at a coffee shop called Milk & Honey, which became her go-to spot the way Starbucks would have been back home.

"Whenever I walked in, they'd recognize my face and already know my order," she said.

Power cuts proved to be one of her biggest frustrations. Even with a generator available, she said the constant interruptions affected her productivity and wore her down. "It's one thing to experience it during a fun visit, but living and working through it is completely different," she noted, adding pointedly: "We deserve reliable electricity!"

She also navigated a different gym culture, noting that men in Lagos gyms would strike up conversation mid-workout, which was a stark contrast to the heads-down focus she was used to in Los Angeles. Food-wise, she went from Uber Eats in the US to Glovo and Chowdeck in Lagos and joked that all the restaurant exploration had left her "a little chubbier."

Fashion was another area of adjustment. Fancy admitted that her laid-back Los Angeles approach to dressing, which she described as "your nicest Alo leggings, expensive jewelry," simply did not cut it in Lagos, where the standard is notably higher. "Lagos baddies, I give yall credit. The frontals, the nails, all the time… it ain't easy!" she said.

Despite the bumps along the way, Fancy described the experience as one that brought her closer to her cultural identity and introduced her to talented, driven people. "Almost a decade in marketing has given me some unique experiences around the world, from the U.S. to Europe and now Nigeria," she reflected. "This was special because I got to work back home in Nigeria."

Fancy Acholonu is widely known beyond her professional work for her five-year relationship and broken engagement to the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancée Fancy Ancholonu shares what living in Lagos was really like after years in the US. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to read Fancy Acholonu's experience in Lagos:

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Fancy's online drama

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Nkechi Blessing reacted to one of Fancy's comments about Alexx Ekubo as she advised her not to let people push her into talking.

Nkechi went on to say she used to think Fancy was a high-class lady but she was surprised by her recent action.

In her words:

"I think say she be classy Aje butter ooo, ase trenches ni e fancy…Stop letting dis people push you to talk na…leave noise for us biko!"

Source: Legit.ng