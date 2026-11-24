Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority confirmed that certain categories of foreigners can apply for permanent residence without needing a local sponsor

The sponsor-free pathway means the applicant handles the entire online application process independently, from logging in to final submission

ICA evaluates each application based on several personal and economic factors, and meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee permanent residence

Singapore allows certain foreigners to apply for permanent residence in the country on their own, without needing a local sponsor to initiate or submit the application on their behalf, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The distinction matters in practice. When a local sponsor is involved, the sponsor logs in to complete the application form on behalf of the applicant, who then logs in separately only to review the form and make the required declarations.

Singapore publishes guidance on sponsor-free option for foreigners. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Under the sponsor-free pathway, the applicant takes on the full process themselves, logging in, completing the form, making declarations, and submitting the application.

Applicants below the age of 15 who fall under this pathway are required to use the non-Singpass login option.

Who can apply without a sponsor in Singapore

Three groups of foreigners qualify for this sponsor-free application route. The first is holders of an Employment Pass or S Pass, two of Singapore's main work authorisation categories for foreign professionals and mid-skilled workers.

The second group covers students currently studying in Singapore who have either passed at least one national examination, the PSLE, GCE N Level, O Level, or A Level, or are enrolled in the Integrated Programme (IP).

The third group is foreign investors in Singapore, who can apply through the Global Investor Programme. ICA directs prospective investor applicants to the Economic Development Board (EDB) website for details on the programme's criteria and application process.

It is important to note that qualifying under any of these categories makes a person eligible to apply for permanent residence, not eligible to receive it. Approval is not guaranteed.

How ICA assesses permanent residence applications

ICA reviews each application by weighing factors that include the applicant's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, qualifications, age, family profile, and length of residency in Singapore.

The authority also issued a reminder that it has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial entity that claims to offer immigration consultancy services, and does not endorse such providers for permanent residence applications.

Singapore exempts some people from national service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50.

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies.

Source: Legit.ng