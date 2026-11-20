The Edo State Police Command invited Owan East LGA Chairman Ernest Oyaole Aitalegbe for questioning over an alleged attack on the NDC Secretariat in Afuze

Armed men suspected to be members of the Edo State Security Network reportedly stormed the secretariat with guns and machetes during a party meeting

Commissioner of Police Patrick Daaor warned that anyone found sponsoring or aiding political violence would be arrested and prosecuted

The Edo State Police Command has summoned the Chairman of Owan East Local Government Area, Hon. Ernest Oyaole Aitalegbe, over his alleged connection to an attack on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretariat in Afuze, the administrative headquarters of the local government.

The command's spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said investigations had begun into the incident, which reportedly involved armed men suspected to be operatives of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN).

Police Commissioner Patrick Daaor warns that anyone behind political violence would be arrested and prosecuted. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Ikoedem confirmed in a statement issued to journalists in Benin Cityon on Friday, November 202, 2026.

What happened at the NDC secretariat

On November 19, 2026, NDC senatorial candidate Mrs. Mariam Iseme and Prof. Grant Eruhagan reported that a group of armed men wearing ESSN uniforms forced their way into the secretariat while party members were holding a political meeting on the premises.

"The assailants destroyed political banners and other materials within the Secretariat, while threatening to kill the occupants before fleeing upon sighting the Police," Ikoedem said.

The command said it was making active efforts to identify and arrest everyone involved in the incident. The LGA chairman was invited specifically to assist investigators as part of those efforts.

Police warn against political violence

Edo State Commissioner of Police Patrick Daaor used the occasion to issue a firm warning to political actors across the state.

He said the command would not allow political lawlessness of any kind, and that all those found to be sponsoring, carrying out, or facilitating acts of violence would face arrest and prosecution.

Daaor directed his message at politicians, aspirants, supporters, and their loyalists, warning them against using thugs, intimidation, or the destruction of property as tools to advance their political interests.

Recall that suspected thugs attacked the campaign convoy of NDC Vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano state.

Police invite Owan East Chairman Ernest Aitalegbe over an alleged attack on the NDC Secretariat in Afuze, Edo State

Source: Original

Political thugs attack NDC office, destroy billboards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected political thugs stormed the NDC secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The attackers destroyed billboards, campaign banners, and signages mounted on the party's building in Emohua Town.

The NDC House of Representatives candidate Hon. Fugbara Ohaka condemned the attack and called on security agencies to act.

Source: Legit.ng