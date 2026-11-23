An old video of Pastor Tolu and Jimmy Odukoya dancing and joking together resurfaced online on Monday, November 23, 2026

The footage emerged amid reports that the Fountain of Life Church siblings had dragged each other to court over an ongoing dispute

Fans flooded the comments with prayers and messages of support, hoping the siblings' bond would survive the crisis

A throwback video of Pastor Tolu and Jimmy Odukoya laughing, dancing, and exchanging playful banter has gone viral, arriving at a particularly charged moment for the Odukoya family and the Fountain of Life Church they jointly lead.

The clip, which surfaced online on Monday, 23 November 2026, was filmed in a casual indoor setting that resembled a modern living room.

Pastor Tolu and her younger brother Jimmy Odukoya have been sighted having fun togther in an old video. Photo credit@iamthatpj/@toluodukoay

Source: Instagram

The recording features Jimmy Odukoya's branded logo intro, complete with a lion emblem, and carries a lighthearted, almost mischievous energy between the two siblings.

At one point in the footage, Pastor Tolu appeared flustered by the camera's presence, telling Jimmy, "Please don't put that online." The two went back and forth in playful exchanges, with Tolu at some point noticing how close they were seated and quipping,

"You are too close. They will think we are husband and wife, shift."

Jimmy and Tolu Odukoya: Moment of warmth amid bitter dispute

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has continued to trend amid the crisis rocking the Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video's timing has made it all the more striking to viewers. Reports have circulated that the two pastors, children of the late Fountain of Life Church founders, Pastor Taiwo and Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, are locked in a legal battle, with allegations that they have dragged each other to court.

Against that backdrop, footage of them being this carefree and affectionate clearly struck a nerve online.

Here is the Instagram video of the two siblings allegedly at war:

What fans are saying

The comments section quickly filled with prayers, nostalgia, and pointed opinions about the church situation.

@yomiolabami wrote:

"The bond will not break in Jesus name, Pastor Bim and Pastor Taiwo will be glad seeing you guys grow in great love."

@lovinggift_beautyworld commented:

"And they are siblings who loves each other oo, devil you can never win on this one."

@edwardajeibeautifulmon observed:

"They look like twin❤️❤️❤️"

@tfor_toyin offered a lengthier take, directing blame elsewhere entirely:

"The Board of Trustees are the real problem here, and I believe they should be dissolved. They are setting siblings against one another and destroying what their parents laboured so hard to build. If God called each of them to establish their own church, why have they remained in one church for so long? They are supposed to be the elders, providing wisdom, guidance and stability, not fuelling division. Some of them are old enough to be PJ's father. Would they throw their own wayward children under the bus for misbehaving? Why not extend the same patience and understanding, and handle the situation prayerfully rather than allow it to degenerate into this? If they believe they can do a better job, let them go and establish their own churches for their own children to inherit."

Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks about Fountain of Life Church crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Mike Okonkwo made a surprise appearance at Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 21, 2026, amid an ongoing leadership controversy and weeks of intense social media criticism.

Addressing the congregation, the bishop reaffirmed his relationship with the church, describing it as a God-ordained covenant.

Preaching on the theme, “The Glory of the Church,” he urged members to reject what he termed “lying vanities” and remain focused on their faith.

Source: Legit.ng