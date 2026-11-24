PETROAN projects that the latest investments in Nigeria's refining industry could eventually push petrol prices below N700 per litre

The association says increased refining capacity, competition and efficient production could help reduce fuel costs

PETROAN has urged the NNPC to fast-track the proposed partnership and turn the investment plans into operational refineries

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians could eventually buy petrol below N700 per litre if proposed investments by Chinese companies in the country's refining industry materialise, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has projected.

The association said the entry of the investors could increase competition in the downstream petroleum sector, improve domestic production and create room for lower fuel prices, Punch reported.

Petrol Prices May Drop Below N700 Per Litre as PETROAN Speaks on Chinese Investment

Source: UGC

PETROAN's National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, expressed optimism while urging the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to accelerate its proposed equity partnership with two Chinese companies interested in investing in Nigeria's refining industry.

According to him, the proposed investment could introduce additional competition into the market, potentially benefiting consumers through more affordable petroleum products.

How Chinese investment could reduce petrol prices

Obele noted that Chinese investors were known for business models that often prioritised large-scale production, competitive pricing and relatively low profit margins.

He suggested that these approaches could help improve efficiency in Nigeria's refining industry and put downward pressure on petrol prices.

However, he acknowledged that reducing petrol prices below N700 per litre would depend on several factors, including investment costs, crude oil supply arrangements, production efficiency, foreign exchange rates and prevailing market conditions.

He urged the NNPC to move beyond announcements and translate the proposed partnership into concrete investment commitments, operational refineries and increased domestic petroleum production.

Nigeria still depends on multiple petrol sources

Obele's projection comes amid ongoing changes in Nigeria's petroleum supply market, where locally refined products compete with imported supplies.

Figures released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that daily petrol imports increased by approximately 47.1% to 15 million litres in October 2026, from 10.2 million litres in September.

The PETROAN spokesman has argued that maintaining multiple supply sources remains necessary to guarantee adequate availability and competitive prices.

Petrol Prices May Drop Below N700 Per Litre as PETROAN Speaks on Chinese Investment

Source: UGC

He also disclosed that imported petrol had an estimated landing cost of N1,056.79 per litre, compared with Dangote Petroleum Refinery's reported gantry price of N1,159 per litre as of November 16.

The association maintains that encouraging more investments in domestic refining, alongside healthy competition among suppliers, could improve fuel availability and create opportunities for lower prices for Nigerian motorists.

Source: Legit.ng