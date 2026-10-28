Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha was captured on Lagos streets promoting his new movie despite a heavy downpour

The actor approached market women and passersby, appealing to them to watch his film as rain poured

Rather than sympathising with him, some viewers criticised the stunt, describing it as an attempt to appeal to people’s emotions

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has drawn attention online after a video showed him braving a heavy downpour on the streets of Lagos to promote his latest movie.

In the footage, the actor could be seen moving around in the rain, approaching market women and passersby and appealing to them to watch his film.

Despite the uncomfortable weather, Baba Ijesha continued his promotional efforts, seemingly determined to get people interested in his latest project.

However, the unusual approach has not received the sympathy he may have hoped for, as some viewers questioned the intention behind the display.

The actor’s decision to promote his film in such conditions became a talking point, with some people viewing the scene as an attempt to use his difficult situation to attract public attention.

Rather than focusing on his determination to market the movie, critics reportedly interpreted the display as emotional blackmail.

Watch the X video of Baba Ijesha promoting his movie in the rain here:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OfficialAbiolaD stated:

"He his going to get back to his feat it just a matter of time Like this he aleady has one fan that will watch the movie"

@yorubahood1 noted:

"I pray, he deserves a second chance"

@adeseun4u2c shared:

"Ṣe na the food wey dem give am for prison come make an become dindinrin like this?"

Omooba Adeleye wrote,

“Stupíd emotional blackmail. So he can’t do this when it’s not raining abi?

Critics call out Baba Ijesha for his antics. Photo: @babaijesha/IG.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng