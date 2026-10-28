Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe took to Instagram to address the public controversy surrounding the late singer Toluwanisings' family

Aigbe called out bloggers she accused of fuelling conflict between the bereaved wife and her late husband's family

The actress raised questions about compassion and humanity, urging the public to allow the grieving family some dignity and privacy

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has spoken out against what she describes as a troubling lack of empathy in the public's handling of the controversy surrounding the family of late singer Toluwanising.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 26, after Toluwanising's tribute night, Aigbe directed sharp words at bloggers she believes are making an already painful situation worse for those left behind.

Mercy Aigbe urges compassion and privacy for Toluwanisings' grieving wife and children. Credit: realmercyaigbe/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The actress expressed deep concern over how media attention has been weaponised at a time when a widow and her two young children are still coming to terms with a devastating loss. Rather than allowing the family room to mourn, she argued, certain bloggers have chosen to run interviews that only appear to stoke tensions between the late singer's wife and his wider family.

Mercy Aigbe questions public's sense of humanity

Aigbe was particularly vocal about what she saw as the erosion of basic human decency in the age of content creation. Her message centred on one key question — at what point does public curiosity become cruelty?

In her words:

"Have we lost our sense of humanity? What happened to compassion? A young man has died in his prime, leaving behind a grieving wife and two very young children. 💔 At a time when this family should be allowed to grieve in peace, clout-chasing bloggers are conducting interviews that only seem to fuel the conflict between the bereaved wife and her husband's family. Must everything become content? Must every family disagreement become public entertainment? she asked.

Mercy Aigbe's plea for dignity over engagement

Aigbe's post arrived amid an ongoing public dispute between Toluwanising's wife and members of his family following his death. While the actress stopped short of taking sides in the disagreement itself, she was unambiguous in her view that the media spotlight on the matter is doing far more harm than good.

Her central appeal was straightforward: that those with a platform choose restraint over reach, and that the family is given the space and dignity every bereaved family deserves.

Mercy Aigbe urged the public to give Toluwanising’s grieving wife space. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Mercy Aigbe's post as she reacts to Toluwanisings' family controversy is below:

Oyinlomo shares concern after Toluwanisings' tribute night

Legit.ng also reported that singer and OAP Oyinlomo Diamond publicly reached out to gospel singer BBO following his conspicuous silence in the days after the death of his colleague, Toluwanisings.

BBO has been offline since Toluwanisings' demise and was not spotted at his tribute night.

Oyinlomo urged BBO not to let grief consume him to the point of damaging his own health, reminding him that Toluwanisings' immediate family would need him in the weeks and months ahead.

Source: Legit.ng