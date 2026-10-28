Singer and OAP Oyinlomo Diamond publicly addressed gospel singer BBO's absence from Toluwanisings' tribute night held in Ibadan

BBO had stayed silent on social media since the passing of his colleague Toluwanisings on October 14, 2026

Oyinlomo Diamond's heartfelt message to BBO drew attention after the 34-year-old Toluwanisings' service of songs

Singer and OAP Oyinlomo Diamond has publicly reached out to gospel singer BBO following his conspicuous silence in the days after the death of his colleague, Toluwanisings.

Toluwanisings passed away on October 14, 2026. A night of tribute was held in his honour in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27, but BBO was notably absent from videos that circulated online from the event. He had also gone quiet on social media since his colleague's passing.

Oyinlomo Diamond praises BBO for how he mourned Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings/oyinlomodiamond

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, Oyinlomo Diamond addressed BBO directly, acknowledging what she described as his "loud silence" and expressing concern for his wellbeing.

Oyinlomo Diamond's message to BBO

The entertainer made clear she understood why BBO had chosen to step back from the public eye. Rather than criticise his absence, she praised him for not using his grief as a moment for social media attention, calling his restraint a sign of genuine mourning.

"I love how genuine you are even in death. I love how you didn't chase clout with his death," she wrote.

However, her message carried a deeper layer of worry. She urged BBO not to let grief consume him to the point of damaging his own health, reminding him that Toluwanisings' immediate family would need him in the weeks and months ahead.

"We can't afford to lose you too," she wrote, adding that BBO should take time to rest, reflect, and recharge before returning to the demands of his career.

Gospel singer BBO has remained offline since Toluwanisings' passing. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

Concern for BBO's wellbeing

Oyinlomo Diamond also acknowledged the broader emotional weight the loss carries for young, hardworking people in the entertainment industry. She noted that the sudden death of a 34-year-old talented man forces a shift in perspective on life and ambition.

Her post closed with a gentle but firm encouragement, urging BBO to eventually "buckle up for the race in which you are called for" once he had found the strength to do so.

The message from Oyinlomo Diamond resonated because it came without judgement. She identified herself as someone outside BBO's immediate field but one who cares deeply about those in the broader entertainment community.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toluwanisings' wife made her first public appearance at his tribute night in Ibadan.

Oyinlomo Diamond's message to BBO after Toluwanisings' tribute night is below:

Fans express concern for BBO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had also previously reported that Nigerians rallied around gospel singer BBO following the death of his close friend and colleague, Toluwanisings.

The account shared by teewhisemedia on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, captured just how tight the two artists' bond was. According to the post, every time BBO met Toluwanisings, BBO's first word was always "Ogo," a term of endearment that quickly resonated with followers online.

"Someone, please check on Min. BBO," the post read.

Source: Legit.ng