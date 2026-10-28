President Bola Tinubu left Abuja on Thursday, October 28, 2026, headed for Makkah in Saudi Arabia for an Umrah pilgrimage

Tinubu said the visit is for spiritual reflection and prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity, and progress

Before departing, the president commissioned Nigerian Air Force equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu left Abuja on Thursday, October 28, 2026, to perform Umrah in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with prayers for Nigeria's peace and unity central to his visit.

The trip was announced by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who described the pilgrimage as an opportunity for "spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity, stability, and continued progress."

Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj, which follows a fixed Islamic calendar date.

Tinubu commissions Air Force equipment before departure

Before boarding his flight, President Tinubu performed an official engagement at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where he commissioned a set of newly acquired equipment for the Nigerian Air Force ahead of the trip.

The presidency did not provide further details on the nature of the equipment or its intended operational use.

President expected back next week

According to the statement from Onanuga, Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious rites in Makkah. While there, he will perform all the acts associated with Umrah, which the presidency said are aimed at "seeking Allah's guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people."

No details were given regarding meetings or bilateral engagements planned during the Saudi Arabia visit.

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng